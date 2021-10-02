Saturday Cross Country Roundup

CENTERVILLE — The Troy boys cross country team finished 14th in the boys championship race at the Centerville Lights Invitational Saturday.

Troy’s top seven were Braden Coate, 49, 16:50.6; Will Schaefer, 65, 17:05.5; Matthew Spayde, 71, 17:10.0; Gavin Hutchinson, 86, 17:22.1; Kyle McCord, 112, 17:51.8; Luke Plaisier, 125, 18:04.5 and Cooper Gambrell, 165, 18:37.8.

Piqua finished eighth in the boys varsity A race and Covington was 17th.

Piqua’s top seven included Noah Burgh, 16, 16:56.4; Nolan Campbell, 35, 17:30.3; Paul Hinds, 58, 18:05.6; Jesse Furman, 60, 18:06.4; Ty Pettus, 111, 18:44.8; Simon Baker, 133, 19:01.1 and Braden Holtvogt, 146, 19{14.5.

Covington’s top seven included Asher Long, 9, 16:52.1; Mic Barhorst, 69, 18:13.8; Tanner Palsgrove, 84, 18:24.6; Devin Brummitt, 131, 18:58.3; Beck Wilson, 132, 19:00.7; Tyler Alexander, 140, 19:08.2 and Caleb Hembree, 171, 19:45.4.

Milton-Union finished 14th in the boys varsity B race.

Milton-Union’s top seven included Kyle Bostick, 15, 17:46.2; Eric Trittschuh, 66, 18:49.8; Joshn Ritchey, 105, 19:27.1; Jacob Grube, 120, 19:39.5; Collin Thomas, 127, 19:47.2; Liam Hartley, 153, 20:42.0 and Austin Shoemaker, 205, 22:13.0.

Bradford runners included Hayden Nicodemus, 143, 20:15.0; Hunter Biddlestone, 151, 20:36.4; Owen Beachler, 193, 21:39.3 and Stephen Stewart, 247, 25:50.7.

Newton Invitational

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys cross country team kept the hardware at home in winning the Newton Invitational.

The Indians had 29 points and Miami East was second with 42.

Newton’s Seth Coker won the race in 18:03.3.

The rest of the Newton runners were Clint Shellengberger, 3, 18:42.2; Robert Ingle, 4, 18:49.8; Dylan Bauer, 8, 19:46.7; Jaden Deaton, 13, 20:32.0 and Princeton Bess, 36, 30:48.7.

Miami East’s top seven were Elijah Willmeth, 2, 18:05.7; Andrew Crane, 6, 19:22.2; Clark Bennett, 7, 19:22.6; Caleb Richter, 12, 20:16.7; Thad Slone, 15, 20:58.9; Josh Amheiser, 17, 21:20.2 and Coleton Moore, 19, 21:39.5.

Running for Bradford was Dalton Reck, 18, 21:32.5.

Best of West

BOTKINS — Lehman Catholic boys competed in the Best of the West Invitational Saturday.

Running for Lehman were Nick Minneci, 40, 19:25.2; Hezekiah Bezy, 47, 19:55.5; Logan Linson, 103, 24:01.3 and Matthew Galbreath, 111, 24:53.7.

GIRLS

Centerville Lights

CENTERVILLE — The Troy girls cross country team finished 11th in girls varsity A race at the Centerville Night Lights Invitational Saturday.

Troy’s top seven included Renee Kovacs, 11, 19:49.8; Ashley Kyle, 57, 21:15.3; Lily Zimmerman, 81, 21:47.3; Kara Enneking, 95, 21:59.5; Claire Harju, 98, 22:03.4; Millie Peltier, 121, 22:33.3 and Hallie Frigge, 140, 22:56.3.

Milton-Union finished 24th.

Milton-Union runners included Savanna Smith, 70, 21:32.9; Maddie Stasiak, 76, 21:37.8; Ty Parsons, 78, 21:38.8; Magnolia Black, 193, 24:52.4 and Marissa Twentier, 222, 30:15.9.

Covington finished 12th in the varsity B girls race and Bradford was 20th.

Covington runners included Elyza Long, 5, 20:19.4; Johanna Welborn, 13, 21:02.5; Makayla Vanderhorst, 92, 24:37.4; Ella White, 154, 26:42.3 and Summer Anderson, 155, 26:42.8;

Bradford runners included Megan Wood, 87, 24:31.9; Alexis Barhorst, 118, 25:15.2; Emma Lavey, 143, 26:16.1; Isabella Hamilton, 146, 26:27.9; Avery Helman, 180, 29:22.0 and Daphne Lavey, 185, 34:10.3.

Running for Piqua were Cassie Schrubb, 9, 20:43.4 and Isabella Murray, 90, 24:34.2.

Newton Invitational

PLEASANT HILL — The Miami East girls won the Newton Invitational Saturday.

Miami East’s top seven included Maryn Gross, 2, 21:31.8; Kylie Davey, 3, 21:35.1; Kendal Staley, 6, 23:28.1; Rhylee Eichhorn, 7, 23:43.1; Sarah Weaver, 11, 25:36.1; Lana McAdams, 14, 26:46.6 and Abby Leiss, 21, 31:49.8.

Newton runners included McKenna Downing, who won in 21:13.8 and Ashley Evans, who was ninth in 25:04.6.

Running for Bradford was Austy Miller, who finished fourth in 21:43.3.

Best of West

BOTKINS — The Piqua girls cross country team finished ninth at the Best of the West Invitational Saturday.

Piqua’s top seven included Ashlyn Gerhardt, 55, 24:23.3; Lucy Weiss, 57, 24:27.2; Abby Lambert, 71, 25:58.9; Alyssa Arthur, 86, 27:09.4; Reagan Howard, 89, 27:16.7; Gabby Cromes, 95, 27:56.9 and Miranda Sweetman, 99, 29:30.8.

Running for Troy Christian were Gwen Harris, 70, 25:54.6; Cailyn Dickey, 79, 26:28.3 and Cheyanna Cullen, 98, 29:28.8.