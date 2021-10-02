Real estate transactions

Bethel Township

• Kurt Masser and Paula Masser to Bethany Riddle and Thomas Riddle, 2.861 acres, $210,000.

• Estate of Billy Brooks, Danny Keen co-executor, and Teresa Keen co-executor to Jeffery Bristow and Marlene Bristow, one lot, $186,000.

• Janell Gibson NKA Janell Wells to John Gibson, 0.8178 acres, $0.

Covington

• Cameron Langston and Megan Langston FKA Megan Osborne to Cameron Langston and Megan Langston, two part lots and one lot, $0.

Elizabeth Township

• Scott Adkins to Christine Garner and Zachary Garner, one lot, $240,000.

Huber Heights

• NVR Inc. to Sidaard Gunasekaran and Dhuree Seth, two lots, $317,700.

• Corridor Development Company LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,000.

• Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC and Dec Land Co. LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $56,500.

• Corridor Development Company LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,000.

• Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC and Dec Land Co LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC, two lots, $74,000.

Piqua

• Estate of Richard Slone to Robin Hughes, one part lot, $0.

• Estate of Richard Slone to Shanda Ashbrook, one part lot, $0.

• Estate of Richard Slone to Stephen Slone, one part lot, $0.

• Estate of Richard Slone to Robin Hughes, one part lot, $0.

• VSF Developments LTD to Loop 4 LLC, two part lots, $62,500.

• Estate of Burlin Holbrook to Kathy Holbrook, three part lots, $0.

• Joshua Meckstroth and Kelly Meckstroth to Joshua Meckstroth trustee, Kelly Meckstroth trustee, and Meckstroth Living Trust, one lot, $0.

• Ashley Whitney and Ryan Whitney to Tamela Hernandez, one lot, $147,500.

• Darla Shaffer, Darla Williamson, and Gerard Williamson to Darla Williamson and Gerard Williamson, one lot, $0.

• Brad Adams, Debra Adams and William Adams to Bonnie Drew, two part lots, $105,000.

• Albert Tipps to Debra Phillips trustee and Tipps Family Irrevocable Trust, one lot, $0.

• Heather Chambers to John Chambers and Susan Maxwell, one lot, $121,900.

Springcreek Township

• Laura Scott and William Scott to Sarah Hess, 8.122 acres, $248,900.

• Lindley Ropp Personalty Revocable Living Trust and Lindley Ropp trustee to Curtis Ropp trustee and Ropp Family Irrevocable Trust, 1.639 acres, $0.

Tipp City

• Talismanic Properties LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

• NVR Inc. to Eric Donofrio and Nichole Donofrio, one lot, $386,100.

• Melissa Boyce and Nicholas Boyce to Laura Morgan, one lot, $235,000.

Troy

• Estate of Russell William Rench to James Rench and Jonnie Rench AKA Van John Rench, one lot, $0.

• Hannah Miller to Meghan Fiessinger and Michael Meyers, one lot, $140,000.

• Harlow Builders Inc. to Christine Skinner and Timothy Skinner, one lot, $344,800.

• Tonya Bair Brown and Gaston Brown AKA Gaston Brown III to Karen Dangler and Leslie Long, one lot, $224,000.

• VSF Community Property Group LTD to Community Property Group Troy LTD, one part lot, $65,000.

• Shelee Long FKA Shelee Busch and Christopher Long to Aldo Bocanegra and Sandra Bocanegra, one lot, $150,500.

• Alven Osting, Alven Osting attorney-in-fact, and Marilyn Osting to Osting Family Irrevocable Trust, Alven Osting Family Irrevocable Trust, and Philip Osting trustee, one lot, $0.

• Harlow Builders Inc. to Bradley Hegemier and Nancy Hegemier, one lot, $259,900.

Union Township

• Jack Spitler to Jack Spitler, 2 acres, $0.

• Jack Spitler to Judy Fetters trust, Judy Fetters trustee, Roger Fetters trust, Roger Fetters trustee, 8 acres, $56,000.

Washington Township

• Estate of Richard Slone to Shanda Ashbrook, 49.30 acres, $0.

West Milton

• Brian Sarver and Heidi Sarver to Elizabeth Fugate and Micah Russell, one lot and one part lot, $212,000.