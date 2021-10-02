College briefs

Dix awarded gold stars

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Logan Dix, of Tipp City, is one of the nearly 550 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester.

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.

SNHU announces dean’s, president’s lists

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University recently released its dean’s and president’s lists for the summer semester.

Local students named to the president’s list include: Whitney Trump, of Troy; Sydney Jennings, of Tipp City; Stacy Booher, of Tipp City; Michaela Jacobs, of West Milton; Madison Foley, of Troy; and Kendra Fox, of Piqua.

Local students named to the dean’s list include: Matthew Purkeypile and Emily Ward, both of Troy.

University of Findlay welcomes new students

FINDLAY — The following local students recently began their academic careers at the University of Findlay:

• Andrea Marrs, of Piqua, pursuing a degree in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine.

• Cassie Arnett, of Piqua, pursuing a degree in business administration.

• Jayla Gentry, of West Milton, pursuing a degree in diagnostic medical sonography.

• Sydney Hogue, of Bradford, pursuing a degree in early childhood education.

• Cora Purves, of Troy, pursuing a degree in English.

• Andrew Cremeens, of Piqua, pursuing a degree in middle childhood education.

Knostman enrolled at Lehigh University

BETHLEHEM, Penn. — Lehigh University recently welcomed its class of 2025, including Ben Knostman, of Troy.

Ohio University announces dean’s list

ATHENS — Ohio University recently announced its dean’s list for the summer semester.

Local students named to the list include Rory Scott, of Piqua, and Amber Niswonger, of West Milton, both of whom are in the College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Ohio University names graduates

ATHENS — The following local students recently graduated from Ohio University:

• Of Troy: Hanna Weaver, Abby Bollinger, Courtney Guillozet, Stephanie Walker, Mindi Hixson, Kena Patel, Zachary Stutz, Bethany Vance, Lauren Setzkorn, Shoghik Dilanyan.

• Of Tipp City: Maggie Kahler, Elnora Kuchiyeva, Lora Church, Amber Ruby.

• Of Covington: Brittany Elsass, Zoe Kemer.

• Of Piqua: Marissa Cron, Justin Deweese, Cheyenne Moran, Amy Becker.

Kappa Phi inducts new members

BATON ROUGE — Sarah Jansen, of Tipp City, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Findlay.