Troy Planning Commission meeting date changed

Staff reports

TROY — The date of the next regular meeting of the Troy Planning Commission has been changed from Wednesday, Oct. 13, to Monday, Oct. 11, beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of Troy City Hall, second floor, 100 S. Market St.

An agenda for the meeting is currently being generated and will include possible action on the application for a certificate of appropriateness for demolition by the property owner of 112-118 W. Main Street, also referred to as the IOOF building. That action could include approval or denial of that application. Approval would allow permission but not require demolition of the building at 112-118 W. Main Street. Demolition would ultimately be at the discretion of the property owner, if permitted by the Troy Planning Commission.

Since the normal meeting date has been changed, other regular Planning Commission business may be considered. According to a press release from the city of Troy, the chairman of the Troy Planning Commission does not anticipate allowing time for general public comments.