Thursday Sports Roundup

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua volleyball team cruised to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-22 win at West Carrollton Thursday night.

Jordan Adkins had six kills and three blocks, Elizabeth Copsey had seven aces and 11 assists and Abby Eller had 10 assists.

Reagan Toopes had 17 digs and four aces and Natalie Fogt and Marissa Bragg added seven digs each.

Covington 3,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Covington volleyball team cruised to a 25-10, 25-7, 25-11 win at Northridge Thursday in TRC action.

Carlie Besecker had eight kills and five aces, Nigella Reck had six kills and three aces and Taylor Kirker added 24 assists and four aces.

Lauren York served six aces and Kearsten Wiggens had four aces.

Lehman Catholic 3,

Bethel 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team got past Bethel 27-25, 25-18, 25-20 Thursday in TRC action.

Caroline Wesner filled out the stat sheet for Lehman with eight blocks, 31 assists, three aces and seven digs.

Layla Platfoot had six blocks and seven digs, Kaitlyn Fortkamp had seven kills and seven blocks and Taylor Geise had seven kills and 13 digs.

Kailee Rank had 10 kills and Kate Stewart added eight kills.

For Bethel, Karlee Plozay had 26 kills and eight digs.

Karinne Stormer added five kills and 10 digs, Gabi McMahan had 28 assists and 10 digs and Claire Bailey added 10 digs.

Riverside 3,

Troy Christian 0

DEGRAFF — The Troy Christian volleyball team lost 25-19, 25-21, 26-24 to Riverside Thursday night in TRC action.

Miami East 3,

Milton-Union 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East volleyball team remained unbeaten in TRC play.

The Vikings handled Milton-Union 25-8, 26-24, 25-15 Thursday.

Preble Shawnee 3,

Newton 0

CAMDEN — The Newton volleyball team lost to Preble Shawnee 25-11, 25-17, 25-19 in WOAC action Thursday.

SOCCER

Boys

Troy 3,

Xenia 0

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team got a win at home Thursday night.

Mitch Davis had two goals and Bobby Gayhart scored one.

Nicholas Foran had one assist and Samuel Westfall had the shutout in goal with one save.

Tippecanoe 3,

Alter 2

TIPP CITY — Evan Stonerock had a hat trick as Tippecanoe got a big non-conference win.

Stonerock scored all three goals and Landon Haas had one assist.

Michael Jergens had six saves in goal.

Wayne 3,

Piqua 2

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Piqua boys soccer team dropped a close game on the road.

Nathan Buecker and Nick Heath had the goals for Piqua.

Collin Snyder had one assist.

Josh Heath had 19 saves in goal.

Miami East 5,

Lehman Catholic 0

SIDNEY — The Miami East boys soccer team picked up a road win in TRC play.

For Miami East, Trenton Maxson had two goals and one assist and Logan McEldowney had one goal and one assist.

Ethan Paulus and Colin McEldowney each had one goal.

Trey Kreitzer, Caleb Stone and Ethan Gudorf all had one assist.

For Lehman, Ryan Armstrong had 13 saves.

Troy Christian 4,

Milton-Union 0

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team got a TRC win at home Thursday night.

For Milton-Union, Nate Barker had 12 saves.

Newton 2,

Dixie 2

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team played to a 2-2 tie with Dixie Thursday night.

Josh Fisher and Aiden Kelley scored the Newton goals.

Caleb Caldwell had one assist and Blake Reish had five saves in goal.

Girls

Newton 5,

Dixie 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team blanked Dixie Thursday night.

Maya Diceanu and Breanna Ingle each scored two goals for the Indians, while Reese Hess had one goal.

Jadaan Miller had two assists, while Kristen Lucente, Emma Szakal and Alexis West had one assist each.

Kyleigh Armentrout had three saves in goal.

Troy Christian 2,

Milton-Union 0

TROY — The Troy Christian girls soccer team got a TRC win Thursday.

Lauren Rutkowski had one goal and one assist for Troy Christian.

Zy Parker had one goal and Megan Swartz had one assist.

TENNIS

Centerville B 3,

Troy 2

CENTERVILLE — The Troy girls tennis team lost a close match Thursday.

In singles, Josie Romick lost to Sasha Riley 6-3, 6-2; Casey Rogers lost to Grace Marlithi 6-3, 6-0 and Olivia Johnston lost to Maya Narayanan 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Elizabeth Niemi and Esha Patel defeated Lucy Cheng and Riley Fox 6-2, 6-4 and Madeilain Logan and Taima Rajab defeated Ruhani Patel and Marisa Edwards 4-6, 6-4, 1-0.

Xenia 3,

Piqua 2

XENIA — In a pro set match, the Piqua girls tennis team lost 3-2.

In singles, Izzy King lost 8-3, Diya Patel lost 8-4 and Lauren Hicks lost 8-1.

In doubles, Grace and Hannah Pleasant won 8-2 and Sierra Leonard and Natayaa Yagub won 8-4.

Northmont 3,

Milton-Union 2

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls tennis team lost a close match as well Thursday night.

In singles, Shannon Brumbaugh won 6-1, 6-2; Taylor Falb won 6-1, 6-2 and Elli Coate lost 0-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

In doubles, Maggie Black and Avalynn Barton lost 6-0, 6-2 and Paige Barnes and Amelia Black lost 6-3, 6-1.

Lehman Catholic 3,

Kenton Ridge 2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team got a win over Kenton Ridge Thursday.

“It’s a great team win on senior night and our first win over Kenton Ridge in 10 years,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Our doubles dominated and Lilly came from 4-1 down in the third set to clinch the win for us. We have a chance to win our most matches in 11 years if we win our suspended match Monday night.”

In singles,Taylor Reineke lost 6-1, 6-0; Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-2 and Lilly Williams won 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.

In doubles, Annie Stiver and Macie Verdier won 6-2, 6-0 and Emma Covault and Madi Gleason won 6-0, 6-0.