Letter: Vote for Lee, Grissom Nov. 2

To the Editor:

I would like to voice my support for returning Kris Lee to Piqua City Commissioner, 3rd Ward. Mayor and City Commissioner Lee has a long distinguished career with the city of Piqua as a Piqua Police Officer. I know he helped hundreds of Piqua’s children over the years as the DARE officer and then as the high school resource officer, protecting our children. I remember how helpful he was when my granddaughter was in school. All of the Piqua children learned, were influenced by him, and enjoyed his visits to their schools.

Grissom is also up for re-election to the Piqua City Commission on Nov. 2. Grissom has brought a good sense of business knowledge and assisted Piqua in the citizen-centered leadership that shows progress in the city.

Please vote on Nov. 2 for Piqua City Commissioner and Mayor Kris Lee and City Commissioner Grissom to keep Piqua moving forward.

— Sherrie Ford

Piqua