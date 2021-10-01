Friends of the Piqua Parks plant new trees

By
swildow
-

Friends of the Piqua Parks recently planted three new trees in Das Park in Piqua. Members include Jim Vetter, Cindy Pearson, Edna Stiefel, Don Smith, and Ruth Koon. Not pictured is Russ Fashner.

Provided photo

