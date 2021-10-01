News Friends of the Piqua Parks plant new trees By swildow - October 1, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Friends of the Piqua Parks recently planted three new trees in Das Park in Piqua. Members include Jim Vetter, Cindy Pearson, Edna Stiefel, Don Smith, and Ruth Koon. Not pictured is Russ Fashner. Provided photo Friends of the Piqua Parks recently planted three new trees in Das Park in Piqua. Members include Jim Vetter, Cindy Pearson, Edna Stiefel, Don Smith, and Ruth Koon. Not pictured is Russ Fashner.