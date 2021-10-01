Fogts celebrate 50 years of marriage

PIQUA — Jerry and Arlys (Mindt) Fogt of Piqua recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Jerry and Arlys were married on Sept. 4, 1971, at the United Church of Christ in West Milton. Officiants were Rev. Leon W. Mindt, father of the bride, and Rev. Floyd S. Sullenberger, brother-in-law of bride.

They celebrated their anniversary with a reception that was held at the Piqua Country Club, which included a renewal of wedding vows.

Their children are Jerry Leon and (Sharon) Fogt and Dr. Holly and (Jason) Jensvold, all of Piqua. They also have four grandchildren.

Jerry is retired from Evenflo, and Arlys is retired clergy from the United Methodist Church.