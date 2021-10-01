Country Day’s Market returns Oct. 10

By Sam Wildow

CASSTOWN — The Country Day’s Market will be holding another pop-up market this month, hosting a number of local artisans and vendors in addition to creating an atmosphere for community to form.

“We would love to invite the community to come and join. It’s going to be a fun day,” said Victoria King, founder and creative director of the Country Day’s Market. This year’s pop-up event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Lostcreek Memory Barn, 3360 N. State Route 589 in Casstown.

“It’s a one-day only event,” King said.

There will be a coffee cart available, in addition to a vendor selling baked goods to kick off the morning. There will also be an additional food truck for food throughout the day. The family-friendly market will also feature a coloring station for children, as well as a duck pond game for children to try and catch a rubber duck toy from the pond for a small prize.

The Country Day’s Market will also spread out vendors inside and outside of the Lostcreek Memory Barn to allow for more social distancing between vendors and shoppers.

Vendors will have a variety of items to offer from local artisans and makers, including gourmet dog treats, wood-working, paper products, leather goods, home goods, jewelry, potted houseplants, knitted items, quilted items, art, homemade soap, locally-sourced honey, and more. The Country Day’s Market will also feature a mobile boutique of women’s fashion, which includes its own dressing room.

“We’ll have a few different people doing artwork,” King said. “We’ll have also someone doing candles and diffusers.”

Additionally, there will be Halloween crafts available at the Country Day’s Market, as well as pumpkins.

“They can come here and find them from Marrs Farm,” King said.

King also encouraged shoppers to get a jump start on shopping for the holidays.

“If people want to shop early, they can come and get things in person,” King said.

King said they hope to continue to grow the Country Day’s Market each year, creating not only a pop-up market, but a pop-up place for community.

“It’s more about growing a space for people to come and enjoy — that’s the main goal of it,” King said.

For more information on the Country Day’s Market, visit www.countrydaysmarket.com.