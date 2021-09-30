Seat Belt Awareness Activity held

For the Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — On Tuesday, Sept. 28, as part of National Farm Safety and Health Awareness Week, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter held a Seat Belt Awareness Activity. As students exited the parking lot at Miami East High School, the drivers were stopped and their seat belts were checked.

All student drivers and passengers were inspected for wearing their seat belt. They received a “LifeSavers” candy because seatbelts save lives. Any student drivers or passengers not wearing their seat belts were instructed to put on their seat belt immediately.

Results of the event proved that a majority of the drivers at Miami East High School do wear their seat belt. Over 65 drivers and passengers were presented candy with 6.1%% of drivers were not wearing their seat belt and 93.9% wearing the seat belt. Similar results as were collected last fall when 5.4% of drivers were not wearing their seat belt.

The first seat belt was in a Volvo vehicle in 1849. On Feb. 15, 1885, the seat belt patent was given to Edward J. Claghorn. By the 1930s, doctors were requesting the vehicles be equipped with the restraining device. By the 1950s, they were seen regularly in automobiles. And legislation in 1966-1968 made them mandatory for all cars.

The FFA’s Safety Committee would like to encourage all drivers to slowdown and wear their seat belt. Committee members involved in this activity were Samuel Sutherly, Kendal Staley, and Chloe Gump.