Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo show canceled due to illness

Staff reports

TROY — The Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo concert previously scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 30, at Hobart Arena has been canceled due to an upper respiratory illness, unrelated to COVID-19.

Ticket holders who purchased their tickets by credit card will be automatically refunded back to the same credit card used to purchase tickets within the next 10 days. All ticket holders who purchased at the ticket office with cash must return their tickets to the Hobart Arena Ticket Office, which is open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a cash refund. Refunds will be available through Oct. 29.

If you have further questions or need assistance, call the Hobart Arena offices Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (937) 339-2911.