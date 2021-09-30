News Bringing in the beans By Michael Ullery - September 30, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp A farmer combines soybeans off Farrington Road on Thursday afternoon. Fall harvest is in full swing and authorities urge motorists to be aware of farm machinery operating on area highways as farmers move equipment and grain. A farmer combines soybeans off Farrington Road on Thursday afternoon. Fall harvest is in full swing and authorities urge motorists to be aware of farm machinery operating on area highways as farmers move equipment and grain.