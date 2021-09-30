Bringing in the beans

By
Michael Ullery
-

A farmer combines soybeans off Farrington Road on Thursday afternoon. Fall harvest is in full swing and authorities urge motorists to be aware of farm machinery operating on area highways as farmers move equipment and grain.

