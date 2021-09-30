Bradford Public Library plans October events

For the Miami Valley Today

BRADFORD — Crisp autumn air is a sign of great things to come at the Bradford Public Library. Their October calendar is filling up quickly with exciting events for everyone.

Preschool Story Hour will meet Oct. 5, 12, and 19 from 11 a.m. to noon. Children must be at least three years old and not yet in kindergarten. Registration in advance is required for each six-week session.

Darke County Health Department (DCPH) will be holding a Flu Shot Clinic on Oct. 7 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. No appointments needed, shots are given on a first come, first served basis. Bring your insurance card, and DCHD staff will help file your claim. No insurance? Cost is just $30. Shots are available for anyone six months and older. Please park in the parking lot and check in with the Bradford Public Library staff in the foyer on arrival.

The Bradford Public Library will hold a fall Book Sale on Oct. 11, 12, and 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Books will be $1 a bag. Come browse their selection of gently loved books, audio books, and DVDs for the entire family.

Bob Daugherty will be presenting a Ghost Walk on Oct. 21 and 26. Participants will gather at 6:45 p.m. and depart the library at 7 p.m. Daugherty will be sharing ghostly tales as you walk from the Library to BJ Tower and on to School Street! Registrations are required, and space is limited to 15 participants per night. Call the library to sign up. Participants will need to be able to walk the approximately one mile course. Please dress for the weather, and wear comfortable walking shoes.

Rita Arnold will be presenting Spooktacular Stories on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 7-8:15 p.m. Arnold has authored several books on Ghosts of Darke County and is sure to leave attendees looking over their shoulders and sleeping with the lights on! Refreshments will be served, and no registrations are required.

The Bradford Public Library will have special hours the week of Pumpkin Show, Oct. 11-17. They will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and they will be closed Friday and Saturday. They hope you enjoy the Pumpkin Show!

The Bradford Public Library is currently seeing vendors for their Handmade Holiday Craft Fair. The fair will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All items sold must be hand crafted to be eligible. There is no cost to have a booth. Please call the library to sign up. Vendor space is limited.

If you have questions about any of the programs, please call the library at 937-448-2612 for more information or to register.