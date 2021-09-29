Tuesday Sports Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy volleyball team defeated Fairborn 25-13, 25-18, 25-9 Tuesday in MVL action.

Troy, 16-1 overall and 13-0 in the MVL, will host Butler Thursday.

Tippecanoe 3,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe volleyball team cruised to a 25-7, 25-14,25-7 win over West Carrollton Tuesday night in MVL play.

“Everyone had a chance to make a contribution and be involved,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “I liked the energy and how everyone supported each other.”

Tipp, 13-1 overall and 11-1 in the MVL, got nine kills and two blocks from Ashley Aselage.

Alex Voisard had nine kills, Gracie Kinsman had nine digs and Ellie McCormick had 10 assists.

Scotti Hoskins had seven digs and three aces, Hannah Wildermuth had 15 assists and five aces and Cami Gingerich served three aces.

Xenia 3,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team lost a close match to Xenia 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 Tuesday in MVL action.

Piqua, 5-9 overall and 5-8 in the MVL, will play at West Carrollton Thursday.

Covington 3,

Bethel 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team defeated Bethel 25-13, 25-22, 25-18 Tuesday in TRC play.

Nigella Reck had 14 kills and 11 digs and Carlie Besecker had nine kills and five blocks.

Emmaline Kiser had five kills, Taylor Kirker had 29 assists, four aces and seven digs and Kearsten Wiggins had six aces and nine digs.

Troy Christian 3,

Milton-Union 2

WEST MILTON — The Troy Christian volleyball team won a marathon on the road Tuesday night.

The Eagles got past the Bulldogs 15-23, 17-25, 11-25, 26-24, 16-14.

Miami East 3,

Lehman Catholic 2

SIDNEY — The Miami East volleyball team got a five-set win on the road in TRC play.

East defeated Lehman 25-16, 24-26, 25-12, 0-1, 15-10.

Newton 3,

TC North 0

LEWISBURG — The Newton volleyball team defeated Tri-County North 25-14, 25-13, 25-12 Tuesday in WOAC action.

Kaylee Deeter had six aces, Ella Rapp had 10 assists and three aces, and Eva Bowser had nine digs.

Katelyn Walters had nine kills, Hannah Biedelman had eight kills and Maddie Walters had 10 assists.

Bradford 3,

Miss. Valley 1

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team defeated Mississinawa Valley 25-22, 26-24, 24-26, 25-18 Tuesday in WOAC play.

Remi Harleman and Karissa Weldy had eight kills each.

Abby Fike had 21 assists, four aces and 14 digs and Ramse Smith added five kills, four aces and 17 digs.

Nylani Beireis served three aces and Rylee Canan led the defense with 49 digs.

Zoe Brewer had 19 digs and Maddie Simons added 13 digs.

SOCCER

Boys

Troy 3,

Sidney 0

SIDNEY — The Troy boys soccer team went on the road to get an MVL win.

Mitch Davis scored two goals for the Trojans and Lucas Buschur added one.

Samuel Westfall had four saves.

Tippecanoe 7,

Fairborn 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecnaoe boys soccer team blanked Fairborn to improve to 9-2-1 overall and 6-0 in the MVL.

Evan Stonerock had two goals and one assist, while Keagan Fowler and Jordan Suebert each had one goal and one assist.

Landon Haas, Ever Quinonez and Caleb Ransom had one goal each.

Collin Hanrahan, Keaton Jackson and Jackson Kleather ech had one assist and Michael Jergens had two saves in goal.

Piqua 9,

Stebbins 3

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team filled up the net in an MVL win.

Nathan Buecker led the way with five goals and one assist.

Collin Snyder had two goals, and one assist Dezmond Warner had one goal and one assist and there was an own goal.

Nick Heath, Evan Heidenreich and Landon Lawson had one assist each.

Josh Heath had eight saves in goal.

Girls

Botkins 4,

Newton 2

BOTKINS — The Newton girls soccer team suffered a road loss Tuesday.

Maya Diceanu and Emma Szakal had one goal and one assist each.

Kyleigh Armentrout had five saves in goal.

TENNIS

Milton-Union 4,

Preble Shawnee 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union tennis team defeated Preble Shawnee to improve to 9-3 on the season.

In singles, Taylor Falb won 6-1, 6-1, Ellie Coate won 6-1, 6-1 and Maggie Black won 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Paige Barnes and Avalynn Barton lost 6-3, 6-4 and Corinne Tierman and Amelia Black won 6-0, 6-2.