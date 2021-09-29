Miami East girls, Calhoun advance to district golf

WEBSTER — The Miami East golf team advanced to D-II district play at the Stillwater Valley Golf Course sectional Wednesday.

The Vikings finished fourth with a 405 total.

Miami East scores were Gretchen Stevens 95, Olivia Patton 101, Taylor Godsey 102, Addyson Godwin 107 and Olivia Shaffer 122.

Covington’s Sarah Slusher shot 111, Troy Christian’s Goldie Miller shot 113 and Milton-Union’s Maria Lopez Whalen shot 119.

Xenia D-II

Bethel’s Kerigan Calhoun qualified for district Monday at the Xenia sectional at WGC Golf Course.

Calhoun advanced with 95.

Other Bethel scores were Paige Kearns 125 and Aly Bird 126.

Boys

Troy 171,

Stebbins 205

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy boys golf team closed the regular season with a sectional preview of sorts, playing on Reid Park North front nine in a 171-205 win over Stebbins.

Troy coach Mark Evilsizor was very happy with what he saw and the Trojans will return to Reid Park Tuesday for D-I sectional play.

“This was a sectional preview,” Evilsizor said. “That (171) is a very good score. We shot 342 in a tournament here earlier this year. So, if we can duplicate that Tuesday, we will be on our way to district for the first time in three years. I was really pleased with the way the guys played. Hopefully, we can get the same weather on Tuesday.”

Henry Johnston, Luke Huber and John Kneisley all shot 41 to share medalist honors.

Brayden Schwartz carded 48, Zane Huelsman had 49 and Casey Beckner shot 51 in his first varsity action.

SOCCER

Girls

Sidney 2,

Troy 1

TROY — In a battle of MVL unbeatens, the Sidney girls soccer team got past Troy 2-1 Wednesday.

Eva Raskay scored the Troy goal off an assist from Aubrey Murphy.

Troy is now 6-5-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL.

Tippecanoe girls played to a 0-0 tie with Fairborn.

Tipp is now 7-4-2 overall and 5-0-1 in the MVL.

Piqua 5,

Stebbins 0

DAYTON — The Piqua girls soccer team got its second win of the year Wednesday in MVL action.

Torri Foster scored two goals and Audrey Evans, Emma Kidder and Elise Cox each scored one goal.

TENNIS

Piqua 4,

Fairborn 1

FAIRBORN — The Piqua girls tennis team picked up road win Wednesday.

In singles, Izzy King defeated Myleigh Smith 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; Diya Patel defeated Anastasia Day 6-0, 6-3; and Lauren Hicks defeated Mikayla Stambaugh 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Grace and Hannah Pleasant lost Winne Zheng and Rhylee Hensley 6-4, 6-2 and Nataya Yagub and Sierra Leonard defeated Bella Japs and Sophia Bowling 6-4, 6-2.