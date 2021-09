The 2021 Miami East High School homecoming court has been selected. The senior court includes, bottom row, David Davis, Paxton Hunley, Kyleigh Kirby, Cael Rose. Middle row, l-r, Collen Gudorf, Chloe Gump, Max Wittenmyer, Sunnee Hazel. Top row, Jenna LeBlanc, Jonah Blauvelt, Grace Lawson, and Trey Kreitzer. The Vikings homecoming game is Friday with the dance being held on Saturday at the high school from 8 until 10 p.m.