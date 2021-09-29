Child dies after being struck by truck

UNION TOWNSHIP — A six-year-old child is dead following an incident at the West Milton Christian Center campground on Wednesday afternoon.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that David I. Lepelley, 6, of Minco, Oklahoma was run over by a pickup truck driven by John M. Hook, 21, of Ontario, California.

Miami County Sheriffs’s Deputies, along with West Milton and Union Township EMS, were dispatched to the camp, located at 6390 South Jay Road, shortly before 12:30 p.m. on a report of a child struck by a vehicle.

CareFlight was initially put on standby but stood down when it was confirmed that the child was deceased.

Sheriff Dave Duchak said that deputies were told that the child was “running alongside a pickup truck” on private property when, for some reason, the child tripped and fell. He was run over by the left front tire of the pickup truck and suffered severe head trauma, according to Duchak.

Witnesses put the approximate speed of the truck at “2-5 miles per hour at the time of the crash.”

The Miami County Coroner’s Office was requested to respond to the scene.

The crash occurred on private property. Duchak said that there is no indication of driver impairment at the scene.

Duchak said that a crash reconstruction team responded to the scene to investigate.