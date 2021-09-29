‘Bucc Bash’ set for Saturday

Saturday night promises to be a big time in this little city. Because Saturday, Oct. 2, the probable final “Bucc Bash” fundraiser will be held at the Covington Eagles Hall. It will be put on by the Covington Bucc Boosters and Covington Noon Optimist Club, and runs from 6-9 p.m. that Saturday night. Both of these fine organizations have the common goal to support the youth of our community in various ways. The Bucc Boosters focus on the athletic pursuits of Covington student-athletes, providing funds for uniforms, weight room, and other various related activities. The Covington Noon Optimist Club has the mission as “Friend of Youth,” meaning supporting kids in various ways in our village and school system. The Optimist Club donates scholarship funds, contributes to the PLUS Overnighter, provides funds to many school-related groups, as well as donates to fire and bicycle safety programs.

Many great live and silent auction items have been collected by the dedicated volunteers of the Bucc Boosters and Optimist Club. A small sampling of these items includes, four tickets to the Green Bay Packers-Los Angeles Rams game at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field on Nov. 28, four tickets to a Columbus Blue Jackets NHL hockey game, four tickets to the Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Chargers football game in Cincinnati on Dec. 5, a charter fishing trip on Lake Erie, many gift certificates to local restaurants and other establishments, as well as numerous high-quality gift baskets. All of these items have been donated by local businesses and individuals, and their generosity is most appreciated.

The Bucc Bash still has a number of tickets for sale for $25 each. That cost includes entry, hors d’oeuvres, and one’s auction number to be used in the live and silent auction. There will also be a 50/50 drawing for big prize money, pull tabs, a bake sale, raffle items, and other games and prizes. There are tickets remaining that can be sold, and the organizers would like to fill the Eagles Hall as best as possible. To purchase a ticket, contact Glen Hollopeter at (937) 216-2255 or Bob Supinger at (513) 266-2029. Please only purchase a ticket if you plan to attend. If you aren’t able to attend, but would like to help by donating to support Covington youth, that can be done to the Bucc Boosters at P.O. Box 231, Covington. The Covington community is invited to come prepared with your cash, have a good time, and know all the funds raised will stay here to benefit the youth of Covington.