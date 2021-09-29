Artists invited to plein air event

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Join the Tipp City Area Arts Council (TCAAC) at a one-day plein air event as they “Paint Ohio History” on Oct. 9, starting at 8:30 a.m., during the Fall Farm Festival at Lost Creek Reserve and Knoop Agricultural Heritage Center, located at 2385 State Route 41, Troy. This event is open to all artists and to the general public.

TCAAC will also host a children’s plein air activity during the two-day event held at the reserve, which will be transformed into a swarm of family-friendly activities including a corn maze, scarecrow lane, live music, local artisans and merchants, and food (available for purchase).

Lost Creek is the largest Miami County park with 457 acres of landscape. It has 5.75 miles of trail that takes you past farm fields, through wooded areas and along Lost Creek. Historical features include a Victorian Era home, historic Knoop cemetery, five historic barns, the Knoop cabin and a working organic dairy farm and natural features include Lost Creek, Walnut Grove, Woodlands and Oak Savanna—all of which make this location perfect for our plein air event.

All artists—professional and emerging—are welcome to use any medium to create an expression of the scenery of their choice found among the wide array of scenic beauty that the Lost Creek Reserve has to offer. Bring your own art supplies, easel and lunch.

The schedule for Oct. 9 is as follows:

• 8:30-9 a.m., Artist Check In

• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Outdoor Paint

• 3:30-4 p.m., Artists Set Up for Judging and Artist Awards

• 4-7 p.m., Wet Paint Sale (Artists may opt-in or opt-out of Wet Paint Sale)

To register, please visit TCAAC’s website at tippcityartscouncil.com. Early bird registration lasts until Oct. 8 and costs $35. Day-of registration is $40. The cost for TCAAC artist members is $30.