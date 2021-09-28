Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Sept. 24

THEFT: Officers responded to East Franklin Street at 9:16 a.m. due to a bicycle being stolen. Officers are investigating.

TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 12:17 p.m., a vehicle was stopped on the West Main Street overpass for fictitious plates. Driver was found to be suspended and in possession of suspected drugs. Driver was issued citation, and vehicle was towed. Drugs were sent to lab for analysis.

DISTURBANCE: An officer was dispatched to a disturbance at 1:48 p.m. on the 1100 block of Wayne Street. It was found that one of the subjects involved had an active warrant out of Miami County. He was arrested and incarcerated for the warrant.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: An officer responded to Hauenstein Court in reference to a dog that was found running loose on South Mulberry Street at Race Drive at 3:45 p.m. Upon further investigation, the dog was returned to its owner and the owner was cited for dog running at large and for antirabic vaccine. Case closed.

CITIZEN ASSIST: An officer spoke with a male about strange activity he has been experiencing. Information report was taken.

Sept. 25

WARRANT: At approximately 8:18 a.m., a subject was arrested on a warrant on Imperial Court and found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Subject was admitted to UVMC for medical treatment and issued summons. Austin W. Schwartz, 25, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of fentanyl-related compound and second-degree misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments in connection with this incident.

TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 11:08 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle near Shell on South Dorset Road and issued the driver a citation for driving under suspension. Drugs were located and seized.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a one-vehicle, non-injury traffic accident in the area of West Staunton Road and Adams Street at 3:12 p.m. The involved vehicle was towed. There was damage to a city light pole.

TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 5 p.m., a vehicle was stopped on Water Street near Walnut Street. Driver was issued citation for driving under suspension and found to be in possession of drugs. Robert W. Carroll, 50, of Sidney, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of drugs in connection with this incident.

SUSPICIOUS: An adult male was located near 8 S. Market St. with an open container in the vehicle at 5:08 p.m. A charge was filed, and a report was completed.

DISORDERLY: A subject was charged with disorderly conduct for being intoxicated at a school event on school property at the Troy Memorial Stadium at 7:31 p.m. Austin D. Johnston, 26, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: An accident with injuries was reported on the 500 block of South Walnut Street at 8:07 p.m. A report was completed.

Sept. 26

TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 8:30 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on West Main Street near Elm Street. Driver was found to be unlicensed and issued citation. Owner was issued citation for wrongful entrustment.

ACCIDENT: A non-injury crash was reported on the 1200 block of West Main Street at 1:14 p.m. One driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

ANIMAL PROBLEM: Officer responded to report of injured raccoon at on the 200 block of Penn Road at 6:11 p.m. Raccoon was dispatched and disposed of.

ACCIDENT: A traffic accident was reported on the 100 block of Adams Street at 9:03 p.m.

Sept. 27

ACCIDENT: A traffic accident was reported on the 600 block of South Union Street at 12:39 a.m.