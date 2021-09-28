Tippecanoe girls tennis team sweeps MVL tournament

TROY — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team capped a perfect year in the MVL by sweeping all five titles at the MVL league tournament Tuesday at Troy City Park and Troy High School.

Tipp was first with 45 points, Troy was second with 38, including four second-place finishes to secure second overall in the MVL and Piqua finished sixth.

First Singles

Mira Patel of Tippecanoe won.

She defeated Manura Aripova of West Carrollton 8-1, Elizabeth Niemi of Troy 8-2 and Natalie Schoenherr of Vandalia-Butler 8-3 in the championship match.

Niemi finished fourth.

She had defeated Izzy King of Piqua 8-0 and lost the third-place match to Kara Mays of Sidney 8-1.

King tied for seventh.

She defeated Winnie Zheng of Fairborn 8-6 and Leah Padgett of Xenia 8-2.

Second Singles

Tipp’s Mia Tobias won.

She defeated Allison Brogan of Xenia 8-0, Allison Fultz of Sidney 8-2 and Esha Patel of Troy 8-1.

Patel had advanced to the title match by defeating Cheyenne Hartsock of Greenville 8-0 and Dani Riggs of Butler 5-0 (retired).

Piqua’s Dyla Patel finished ninth.

She lost to Hartsock 6-3, lost to Olivia Holt of Stebbins 8-4 and defeated Amber Hedepohl of West Carrollton 9-7.

Third Singles

Ella Waibel of Tippecanoe won without losing a game.

She defeated Autumn Brewer of West Carrollton 8-0, Rylee Hensley of Fairborn 8-0 and Josie Romick of Troy 8-0.

Romick had advanced with an 8-3 win over Hannah Faulkner of Butler and and 8-2 win over Jenna Grieshop of Sidney.

Piqua’s Lauren Hicks finished eighth.

She lost to Grieshop 8-2, defeated Cayce Jones of Xenia 8-4, lost to Faulkner 8-1 and lost to Autumn Brewer of West Carrollton 8-4.

First Doubles

Tippecanoe’s Eliza Zweizig and Nicki Bauer won.

They defeated Stebbins 8-0, Piqua’s Grace and Hannah Pleasant 8-0 and defeated Taima Rajab and Madailein Logan of Troy 8-1 in the title match.

Troy had advanced to the title match with an 8-3 win over Sidney and 8-3 win over Butler.

Piqua finished fourth.

They defeated Fairborn 8-4 and after the loss to Tipp, lost to Butler 8-5.

Second Doubles

Lilly McDowell and Riya Patel of Tippecanoe won.

They defeated West Carrollton 8-0, defeated Nataya Yagub and Sierra Leonard of Piqua 8-0 and defeated Casey Rogers and Olivia Johnston of Troy 8-2 in the title match.

Troy had advanced to the finals with an 8-3 win over Fairborn and an 8-4 win over Butler.

Piqua finished fourth.

They defeated Sidney 7-4, before losing to Tipp. In the third-place match, they lost 8-5 to Butler.