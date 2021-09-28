Newton, Covington golf teams advance to district; M-U’s Thompson, Bradford’s Spencer, Lehman’s Petersen advance as individuals

SPRINGFIELD — Nathan Thompson of Milton-Union advanced on to the D-II district golf tournament at the sectional tournament Tuesday at Reid Park.

Thompson shared an 84 to advance as an individual.

Milton-Union finished 10th as a team with 393.

Other Bulldogs scores were Grady Vechazone 93, Colin Fogle 97, Tyler Leffew 119 and Zach Quesenberry 125.

Bethel finished 11th with 424.

Bees scores were Kyle Brueckman 99, Zach Smith 104, Ben Sonnanstine 109, Grant Bean 112 and Drew Stitzel 136.

Miami East finished 13th with a 459.

Viking scores were Colin Jennings 98, Eric LeMaster 108, Luke Brunke 116, Fletcher Harris 137 and Jackson Godwin 141.

D-III

Turtle Creek

GREENVILLE — The Newton and Covington boys golf teams advanced to district Tuesday in the D-III sectional tournament Turtle Creek, while Bradford’s Scout Spencer advanced as an individual.

Arcanum won the tournament with a 335 and Newton was just one stroke back with a 336.

Covington was fourth with 392 and Bradford was fifth with 395.

Newton’s Aaron Colvin was co-medalist with a 76.

Other Indian scores were Hudson Montgomery 85, Brady Downing 87, Quinn Peters 88 and Chandler Peters 90.

Covington scores were Garret Fraley 88, Bryson Hite 97, Cameron Haines 99, Sam Grabeman 108 and Hunter Ray 110.

Spencer shot 88 to advance as an individual for Bradford.

Other Bradford scores were Dalten Skinner 90, Keaton Mead 107, Dalton Branson 110 and Trey Manuel 118.

Shelby Oaks

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic’s Noel Petersen advanced to district at the D-III sectional tournament at Shelby Oaks Tuesday.

Petersen, a sophomore, carded 84 to grab the final individual spot.

Lehman finished ninth as a team with 379.

Other Cavalier scores were Hezekiah Bezy 91, John Gagnet 99, Nicholas Wright 105 and Cooper Steiner 136.

Troy Christian finished 12th with a 449 total.

Eagle scores were Zane Harris 98, Luke Redmond 115, Marcus Rowe 116, Chase Dohme 120 and Jesse Barnard 122.