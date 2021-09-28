‘House of Wax’ to play at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — It’s fall and time for the new season of films at the Hayner Center to begin. This season begins with the 1953 horror classic, “House of Wax.” All films are free and include an informational introduction to the film. Popcorn and drinks are provided. New this year, films will begin at 7:00 pm.

On Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m., the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show “House of Wax.” Andre de Toth directed the film that stars Vincent Price as wax sculptor Henry who is horrified to learn that his business partner plans to torch their wax museum for the insurance money. Henry miraculously survives a fiery confrontation with his partner and re-emerges years later with his own museum. Corpses begin vanishing from the city morgue just as Henry begins creating new wax sculptures. The film also stars Frank Lovejoy and Phyllis Kirk.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy. Hours of operation are Monday from 7-9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.