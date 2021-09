Vietnam veteran Staff Sgt. Mick DeHart, of Troy, had the opportunity to jump with the U.S. Army Golden Knights at Addington Field in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, this month. DeHart, a recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross, among other decorations for heroism in combat, was offered the jump in return for his ongoing efforts in recruiting and retention of soldiers. DeHart’s instructor for the tandem jump was SFC Jake Kerkow.