Urbana woman charged with vehicular homicide

Staff reports

MIAMI COUNTY — An Urbana woman was recently indicted on felony vehicular manslaughter and is currently being held in the Miami County Jail.

Britaney N. Kirchgessner, 28, was booked into the Miami County Jail last week on charges of felony vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Kirchgessner was involved in a traffic crash on June 19 that resulted in the death of her son, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash took place at approximately 7 a.m. on June 19 in Fletcher in the area of U.S. Route 36 and South Walnut Street. According to previous reports from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kirchgessner was driving a pick-up truck that traveled left of center into the path of a semi-truck.

Kirchgessner’s son, Daniel Voris, 7, passed away after being taken to the hospital for treatment. The semi-truck driver, Billy R. Shoffner, 49, of Carmel, Ind. was not injured.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story appeared on miamivalleytoday.com with the incorrect charge. The Miami Valley Today regrets this error.