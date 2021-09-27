Piqua police reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

Sept. 13

TRESPASSING: Officer dispatched to 1341 Park Ave. at 6:15 p.m. on the report of a male being on the residence without permission. Thomas Cheney, 54, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespass.

THEFT: Officer dispatched to Aldi, at 1243 E. Ash St., on the report of a male attempting to return items he did not purchase. Jason Egelston, 45, at large, was charged with theft.

THEFT: Report of a theft of a pair of shoes from Shoe Sensation, at 1264 E. Ash St. #200 around 11 a.m. Jamaal Poindexter, 38, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

Sept. 14

CURFEW: Officer located two subjects violating city’s park curfew at the Piqua Public Square gazebo around 10 p.m. Timothy Johnson, 60, and Steven Jones, 51, both at large, were both charged with the violation. Jones was also cited with disorderly conduct.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Officer responded to a complaint in the 1000 block of New Haven Road around 3:30 p.m. Female had visible injury and male did not. Both admitted to striking the other. Male was found to be the primary aggressor. Jacob Ward, 22, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

Sept. 15

MENACING: Driver was following officer through town in her vehicle and then began circling officer who was now parked in a parking lot. Holly Dickert, 34, of Urbana, was charged with menacing.

DUS: Thomas Perkins, 57, of Troy, was charged with driving while under suspended license.

Sept. 16

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Report of a male slouched over on a brick wall around 5:48 a.m. Male, Steven Jones, 51, at large, was intoxicated and charged with disorderly conduct.

DECEPTION: George Robinson, 59, at large, was charged with deception to obtain a dangerous drug and tampering with drugs.