Monday Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team and Wayne played to a 0-0 tied Monday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Troy, 6-4-1, is unbeaten in the MVL and will host Sidney, who leads the Valley division, Wednesday night.

Wayne is now 4-7-1.

Springfield 1,

Piqua 1

PIQUA — The Piqua girls soccer team tied Springfield 1-1 Monday night at Wertz Stadium.

Piqua was trailing 1-0 when Torri Foster took a ball from Karmryn Mikojewksi and scored the tying goal.

Piqua, 1-9-1, will play at Stebbins Wednesday.

Milton-Union 1,

Bethel 0

TIPP CITY — The Milton-Union girls soccer team got a TRC win Monday night.

Ava Berberich scored the game’s only goal.

BOYS

Bethel 5,

Milton-Union 2

WEST MILTON — The Bethel boys soccer team picked up a road win in TRC action Monday night.

“I thought this was a good soccer match,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “The first half was very evenly played and we were able to take advantage of a ball put in the box to take a 1-0 lead at half.”

Milton-Union scored a quick goal at the start of the second half to tie it.

“Them, we played some real good soccer knocking the ball around and scored four straight goals to take home the win. It was a good team win tonight.”

Bethel improved to 9—1-1, while Milton-Union dropped to 7-4-1.

Jace Houk had two goals for Bethel.

Casey Keesee had one goal and two assists.

Matt Smith and David Kasimov had one goal each.

Will Butler, Colby Keiser and Dylan Franck each had one assist.

Landon Bechtel and Carson Brown scored one goal each for Milton-Union and Mason Grudich had one assist.

TENNIS

Troy 5,

Xenia 0

XENIA — The Troy girls tennis team defeated Xenia to improve to 14-3 overall and 7-1 in the MVL.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi defeated Leah Pagett 6-0, 6-1; Esha Patel defeated Allison Bogart 6-0, 6-1; and Josie Romick defeated Hailey Whitehead 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Madailein Logan and Taima Rajab defeated Madyson Moorman 6-1, 6-1 and Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers defeated Serena Compton and Andrea Shaw 6-3, 6-2.

Van Wert 4,

Lehman 1

VAN WERT — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team lost to Van Wert 4-1 Monday.

“Taylor Reineke played really well against a girl who is seeded fourth in the Lima sectional,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Lilly Williams fought back after losing the first set really quick. Macie Verdier and Annie Stiver played really solid in their win and are 14-3 on the season.

“Emma Covault nd Madi Gleason played a good second set as well. It was a close loss to a Van Wert team that finished in the top half of the WBL. We have clinched our first winning season since 2010.”

In singles, Reineke lost 6-1, 6-2; Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0 and Williams lost 6-0, 6-4.

In doubles, Verdier and Stiver won 6-4, 6-3 and Covault and Gleason lost 6-1, 7-6.