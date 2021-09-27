Eight awarded Million Mile Driver status

SIDNEY– Saturday, Sept. marked Continental Express’ annual driver appreciation picnic, where eight company drivers were recognized with awards of one million miles driven safely. The acknowledgments of this trucking industry feat highlighted the event, held at the carrier’s corporate terminal on State route 47 in Sidney, and also featured speakers, lunch and raffled prizes.

One million safe miles is of the highest career achievements for a truck driver, with a million miles being equivalent to driving to the moon and back twice. Not only is the distance worth applause, but the ability to do so safely—moving an 80,000-pound vehicle across the country with no accidents.

Impressively, six Continental Express drivers earned their one million safe miles in 2021: Kelly Whiten, of Gaffney. South Carolina, Dwight Freeman, of Miamisburg, Ohio, Robert Ritter, of Sidney, Ohio, Gary Newby, of Springfield, Ohio, Dave Lytle, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, and Michael Marker, of Kettering, Ohio.

Drivers Armando Jimenez, of Plymouth, Indiana,and Robert Price, of Piqua, Ohio, received their two million mile awards. Presented alongside the plaques recognizing a million miles were cash gifts and a safety decal for the driver’s trucks.

In addition to the million-mile awards, numerous employees were honored with awards recognizing their years of safe driving, from 1 to 25 years of experience.

Several speakers addressed the drivers in attendance at the picnic, including Doug Mowen of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Mowen spoke to current road trends of increased distracted driving and close following distance between vehicles.

The celebrations were marked with a catered breakfast and lunch for all drivers, along with new company uniforms and raffled prizes like flat-screen TVs and Apple Airpods.

Company drivers from Continental Express’ Gaffney, Souh Carolina, Danville, Virginia, Louisville, Kentucky, and Fort Worth, Texas, terminals held their respective driver appreciation picnics on Friday, Sept. 24.

In addition to awarding their eight newest million-mile drivers, 2021 has proven to be an exciting year for Continental Express. The company was recently awarded the 2020 Truckload Carrier of the Year by Abbott Nutrition of Columbus, Ohio. Also in Columbus, the fleet’s newest terminal in Obetz, Ohio, completed construction this summer. Facilities were also added in Fishersville, VA, and Indianapolis, Indiana, bringing the total number of terminals to eight. Continental Express operates with over 500 trucks, 1,200 trailers and employs over 600 people.