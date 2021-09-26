Conference Golf Roundup

SPRINGFIELD — In a recent story, it was reported that Tippecanoe won the MVL golf tournament and leaguee title at Locust Hills with a 328 score and Brayden Bottles was medalist with a 74.

Other Tipp scores were Colin Maalouf 80, Matt Salmon 86,Eli Voisard 88, Will Reihle 92 and Austin Siefring 97.

TRC

Milton-Union finished off a perfect season by winning the TRC golf tournament at Shelby Oaks last week, while Lehman Catholic’s Noel Petersen was medalist with an 81.

Milton-Union was first with 387.

Bulldog scores included Nathan Thompson 86, Grady Vechazone 93, Colin Fogle 98, Maria Lopez-Whalen 110, Zach Quesinberry 113 and Tyler Leffew 116.

Covington was third with 392.

Bucc scores included Garret Fraley 94, Bryson Hite 96, Hunter Ray 100, Cameron Haines 102, Connor Humphrey 102, and Sam Grabeman 104.

Miami East was fourth with 393.

Viking scores included Nathan Woolley 97, Wes Nidzgorski 97, Colin Jennings 98, Fletcher Harris 101, Eric LeMaster 102 and Luke Brunke 104.

Lehman was fifth with 400.

The Cavaliers other scores included John Gagnet 102, Hezekiah Bezy 103, Nick Wright 114 and Cooper Steiner 143.

Bethel was sixth with 413.

Bees scores included Kyle Brueckman 86, Grant Bean 107, Ben Sonnanstine 108, Zach Smith 112, Drew Stitzel 128 and Garrett Fetgatter 145.

Troy Christian was eighth with 439.

Eagles scores included Zane Harris 89, Marcus Rowe 115, Luke Redmond 117, Chase Dohme 118, Goldie Miller 122 and Jesse Barnard 131.

WOAC

Newton and Arcanum shared the WOAC league title in boys golf with 19-1 records.

Bradford tied for third with a 12-8 record.

Named first team all conference were Hudson Montgomery, Chandler Peters and Quinn Peters, Newton and Scout Spencer, Bradford.

Keaton Mead, Bradford and Aaron Colvin Newton were named special mention.

GIRLS

MVL

SPRINGFIELD — Troy finished fourth in the MVL girls golf tournament at Locust Hills with a 395 total.

Troy’s scores included Astha Patel 98, Kami Lehman 99, Ashley Kloeker 99, Elise Hempker 99, Morgan Maxwell 104 and Cate Rehmert 113.

Tippecanoe finished fifth with a 406 total.

Tipp’s scores included Olivia Kruesch 98, Abigail Poston 99, Kaitlen Smith 103, Delaney Decamp 106 and Annaleigh Lambert 110.

Piqua finished sixth with a 452 total.

Piqua’s scores included Kenzi Anderson 102, Ivy Lee 108, Aubree Carroll 113 and Marin Funderburg 129.

TRC

SIDNEY — The Miami East girls golf team won the TRC tournament at Shelby Oaks with a 407 total.

Gretchen Stevens was medalist with 93.

Other Viking scores included Olivia Patton 101, Taylor Godsey 104, Addy Godwin 109, Olivia Shaffer 118 and Addison Jennings 129.

Bethel was second with a 459 total.

Bees scores included Kerigan Calhoun 106, Kaylee Brookhart 111, Paige Kearns 120, Aly Bird 122 and Abby Stratton 131.

Covington was fourth with a 510 total.

Covington’s scores included Sarah Slusher 101, Kara Stephan 125, Amie Burtrum 139 and Kori Moore 145.