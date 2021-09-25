Troy hospital recognized for stroke care

TROY — Troy Hospital has earned national recognition for high-quality stroke care by receiving the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

“This award recognized our team at Troy Hospital, who is committed to providing exceptional care to aid in the diagnosis and intervention of strokes,” said Michael Brendel, president of Troy Hospital. “Our program emphasizes the specialized care that’s need to advance stroke care, so our community has local access to quality, life-changing care.”

Troy Hospital earned the award by meeting specific quality measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients. These measures include

• Improving stroke care by having consistent adherence to the latest scientific treatment guidelines

• Treating patients with 85% or higher compliance to the American Heart Association’s standards of care for one calendar year

• Demonstrating at least seven of out of 10 stroke quality measures, including reviewing and implementing proper stoke medications, educating patients about managing their health post-stroke and helping patients schedule follow-up visits

According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

