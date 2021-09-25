Saturday Cross Country Roundup

By

WEST MILTON — The Tippecanoe boys cross country team won the Miami County Invitational Saturday.

Tippecanoe’s top seven included Allen Murray, 4, 17:06.6; Kalib Tolle, 6, 17:15.1; Ben Prenger, 7, 17:17.7; Dylan Taylor, 8, 17:22.5; Ben Brunswick, 9, 17:25.7; Ben Huber, 10, 17:30.4 and Willy Hept, 11, 17:31.7.

Troy finished second.

Troy’s top seven included Braden Coate, 1, 16:30.9; Matthew Spayde, 3, 17:06.3; Will Schaefer, 5, 17:09.1; Gavin Hutchinson, 13, 17:41.4; Luke Plaisier, 14, 17:43.4; Cooper Gambrell, 26, 18:46.0 and Andrew Oates, 121, 19:51.9.

Covington finished third.

Covington’s top seven included Asher Long, 2, 16:43.5; Mic Barhorst, 22, 18:16.7; Devin Brummitt, 24, 18:38.0; Tyler Alexander, 25, 18:40.7; Tanner Palsgrove, 27, 18:46.8; Beck Wilson, 29, 18:51.9 and Drew Gessner, 45, 19:36.9.

Miami East finished fourth.

Miami East’s top seven included Elijah Willmeth, 12, 17:38.1; Andrew Crane, 28, 18:51.6; Josh Amheiser, 30, 18:54.6; Clark Bennett, 35, 19:07.4; Caleb Richter, 37, 19:28.4; Coleton Moore, 66, 20:54.0 and Thad Slone, 67, 20:57.8.

Milton-Union finished fifth.

Milton-Union’s top seven included Kyle Bostick, 16, 17:50.1; Eric Trittschuh, 23, 18:30.5; John Ritchey, 44, 19:33.3; Collin Thomas, 49, 19:44.5; Jacob Grube, 50, 19:49.2; Austin Shoemaker, 59, 20:38.0 and Liam Hartley, 60, 20:38.0.

Newton finished sixth.

Newton’s runners included Clint Shellenberger, 19, 18:00.4; Seth Coker, 20, 18:07.7; Jaden Deaton, 40, 19:32.4; Dylan Bauer, 43, 19:33.1 and Joe Woodward-Roeth, 74, 21:13.4.

Bethel finished seventh.

Bethel’s top seven included Trent Schweikhardt, 17, 17:55.3; Bryce Schweikhardt, 32, 19:01.9; John Daugherty, 38, 19:29.0; Austin Hawkins, 54, 20:07.6; Alejandro Alvarez, 81 21:41.0; Ethan Hunt, 84, 22:03.3 and Ethan Moore, 85, 22:17.8.

Bradford finished eighth.

Bradford’s runners included Hayden Nicodemus, 47, 19:40.6; Hunter Biddlestone, 61, 20:38.7; Dalton Reck, 75, 21:15.8; Owen Beachler, 86, 22:17.9 and Stephen Stewart, 106, 25:33.8.

Sidney Invitational

SIDNEY — The Piqua boys cross country team won the five-team Sidney Invitational Saturday.

Piqua’s top seven places and times included Noah Burgh, 1, 16:50.6; Nolan Campbell, 3, 17:34.0; Ty Pettus, 4, 18:02.9; Jesse Furman, 10, 18:43.5; Paul Hinds, 11, 18:46.0; Simon Baker, 12, 18:53.9 and Braden Holtvogt, 16, 19:05.5.

Running for Lehman were Hezekiah Bezy, 15, 19:04.0; Nick Minneci, 23, 19:27.4; Brennan Potts, 24, 19:28.82 and Logan Linson, 60, 24:01.1.

GIRLS

Miami County Invite

WEST MILTON — The Tippencanoe girls cross country team won the Miami County Invitational Saturday.

Tipp’s top seven runners included Anne Sinning, 1, 19:13.5; Shelby Hept, 3, 20:24.2; Libby Krebs, 5, 20:38.5; Leda Anderson, 11, 21:03.7; Isa Raamos, 14, 21:35.8; Katie Landis, 15, 21:40.0 and Gracie Wead, 21, 22:12.5.

Troy finished second.

Troy’s top seven included Renne Kovacs, 2, 19:48.9; Ashley Kyle, 8, 20:51.1; Lily Zimmerman, 16, 21:40.8; Millie Peltier, 17, 21:48.3; Claire Harju, 19, 21:50.2; Kara Enneking, 23, 22:23.3 and Hallie Frigge, 24, 22:30.5.

Miami East finished third.

Miami East’s top seven included Maryn Gross, 7, 20:49.7; Kiley Davie, 9, 20:54.5; Kendal Staley, 20, 22:07.5; Rhylee Eichhorn, 30, 23:18.1; Sarah Weaver, 51, 25:09.4; Lana McAdams, 67, 26:44.1 and Abby Leiss, 83, 29:06.4.

Milton-Union finished fourth.

Milton-Union’s top seven included Maddie Stasiak, 6, 20:44.5; Savanna Smith, 13, 21:30.2; Ty Parsons, 22, 22:14.3; Karlee Thomas, 4o, 24:16.2; Magnolia Black, 43, 24:38.5; Madison Coate, 50, 25:00.5 and Marissa Twentier, 79, 28:19.8.

Covington finished fifth.

Covington’s top seven included Elyza Long, 4, 20:27.0; Johanna Welborn, 12, 21:27.1; Makayla Vanderhorst, 59, 26:16.5; Ella White, 64, 26:25.1; Summer Anderson, 75, 27:46.2; Audrey Tobe, 76, 27:54.3 and Emily Schafer, 78, 28:16.7.

Bradford finished sixth.

Bradford runners included Austy Miller, 18, 21:49.2; Megan Wood, 33, 23:54.8; Alexis Barhorst, 53, 25:31.8; Emma Lavey, 60, 26:17.5; Isabella Hamilton, 63, 26:24.5 and Avery Helman, 73, 27:39.3.

Bethel finished seventh.

Bethel’s runners included Kylie Balkcom, 42, 24:26.3; Carmyn Nida, 70, 26:55.7; Eva Fry, 71, 27:01.3; Josie Rhoades, 81, 28:47.0; Abby Murlin, 82, 28:51.1; Avery Endsley, 86, 36:19.9 and Jewell Tyler, 87, 37:32.0.

Troy Christian runners included Gwen Harris, 39, 24:11; Alaina Rogers, 58, 26:03.7; Cailyn Dickey, 80, 28:19.9 and Lila Echemann, 84, 29:39.5.

Newton runners included McKenna Downing, 10, 20:58.1 and Ashley Evans, 56, 25:46.0.

Sidney Invitational

SIDNEY — The Piqua girls cross country team finished third in the four-team Sidney Invitational Saturday.

Piqua’s top seven places and times included Cassie Schrubb, 3, 20:47.2; Lienne Casey, 12, 24:06.5; Lucy Weiss, 14, 24:39.6; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 17, 25:06.5; Reagan Howard, 21, 26:16.1; Olivia Friend, 28, 27:54.7 and Alyssa Arthur, 29, 27:57.9.