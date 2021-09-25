Edison State helps students ‘find a path’

PIQUA — An innovative program developed by Edison State Community College provides high school students with specialized academic advisors who guide them through courses and on a path to college and in-demand jobs.

The career pathway advisors work closely with students in Ohio’s College Credit Plus dual enrollment program, according to a case-study report by the Ohio Association of Community Colleges. The advisors meet with students to discuss their academic and career goals, aspirations, and concerns.

Edison State’s success with rural students was cited as one of five programs to be highlighted by the association’s Success Center in a case-study report citing strong College Credit Plus models across the state.

College Credit Plus began six years ago as an initiative to encourage Ohio high school students to take college classes, allowing them to earn credit at no cost while meeting their high school graduation requirements. The state pays for the classes, with tuition rates negotiated with colleges.

The Success Center’s case-study report illuminates what it takes to develop, launch, and grow a College Credit Plus initiative.

Edison State serves the largely rural, west-central part of Ohio. The college has among the highest enrollment by percentage of all College Credit Plus students in the state—nearly half its student body. That led to the strengthening of its student advising, which now starts from the moment a high school student applies to the program.

Edison State has seen steady enrollment growth each year, and its College Credit Plus program has expanded to serve students from nearly 50 high schools in surrounding counties. Many of those students enroll at Edison State after high school, the report said.

“Students are able to build a rapport and comfort level with the Edison State advisor at their high school,” said Amber Hare, registrar at Edison State. “Thus, the students have readily available tools to succeed in their coursework and in their future college endeavors.”

The OACC said Edison State’s and other successful College Credit Plus programs help students find a path to college, develop in-demand skills, and obtain college credits at no cost.

College Credit Plus programs saw steady annual growth until the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. Enrollment is expected to rebound this academic year when students return to classrooms.

The Success Center’s case study on Edison State’s College Credit Plus program can be found at https://bit.ly/ccp_case_studies.