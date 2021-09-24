Virtual career fair a success

SIDNEY — The two-day virtual career fair hosted by the Sidney Daily News, in conjunction with six other AIM Media newspapers and Job Match Ohio, had visits from many prospective employees.

“We are pleased with the number of people who ‘clicked’ their way through the career fair. They were able to visit multiple businesses and have one-on-one interviews with prospective employers,” said Natalie Buzzard, Sidney Daily News general manager and ad manager. “We’d like to thank everyone, including the businesses, who participated in the career fair. And we want our community members to know there are still jobs available at the various businesses.”

Participating in the career fair were AIM Media Midwest, Classic Carriers, Piqua Manor Nursing Home, Crown Equipment, Cargill, Cooper Farms, Fidelity Health Services, Preble County Job & Family Services, BW3, Whirlpool, Precision Wood Products, Kings Command, American Foods Group, Cal Maine, UPS, Hydro Extrusions, Buckeye Electrical, Wood County Hospital, Spherion, Principle Business Enterprises, Brookdale, University Village Apartments, Eastwood Local Schools, Luckey Farmers, Bowling Green State University Dining/Chartwell, Rachel Wixey & Associates, Amcor, Wood Haven Health Care, H&R Block, Production Products Inc., Smith Boughman, Miller Textile and Mercy Health.

Participants were able to see the jobs each business posted. They were able to request a meeting with the employer to learn more about the job or have a meeting/interview. There are still jobs available and job seekers are encouraged to reach out to prospective employers who participated in the career fair.

Other AIM Media newspapers participating were The Lima News, Miami Valley Today, Sentinel-Tribune, The Register-Herald, Brookville Star and the Daily Advocate.

Headline sponsors for the event were Crown, Spherion and Whirpool.