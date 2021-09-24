Police search for burglary suspects

Staff reports

TROY — The Troy Police Department released photos of possible burglary suspects, and the department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

The two are suspected of two burglaries in the area of Vincent Avenue and South Crawford Street, according to the Troy Police Department. The burglaries occurred Wednesday in the afternoon hours.

If you have any information, contact Detective Freisthler at 937-440-9911 or nick.freisthler@troyohio.gov or contact Officer Wilhem at 937-339-7525 extension 1414.