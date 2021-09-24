Piqua football reaches 700-win mark in 77-0 victory over Fairborn

PIQUA — It was a historic night at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field Friday night.

While there was little doubt about the outcome in a 77-0 victory over Fairborn, the win was a milestone one for the Indians program.

Piqua became the 12th high school in Ohio history to win 700 games.

The previous 11 are Massillon Washington, Canton McKinley, Steubenville, Wyoming, Martins Ferry, Cleveland St. Ignatius, Dover, Warren G. Harding, Fostoria and Ironton.

“I think it is a pretty significant accomplishment,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees, who has been the coach for 212 of the wins, said. “It puts us up there with some pretty big programs.”

As for the game itself, it is what you might expect when an undefeated team takes on a winless team.

Piqua opened a 70-0 halftime lead in improving to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the MVL, while Fairborn dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in the MVL.

“I think one of the big things is we only two penalties tonight (both offsides on the defense) and we didn’t have any turnovers,” Nees said. “They had some turnovers and things that went wrong and everything we did seemed to work.”

Piqua started the game with a three-play, 67-yard drive — all runs by Jasiah Medley.

Medley, who scored his 13th and 14th touchdowns of the season, went 59 yards on third-and-two and Jackson Trombley’s PAT kick made it 7-0.

Piqua’s next possession was a 55-yard, six-play drive.

Quarterback Brady Ouhl had a 42-yard run on the drive and Tanner Kemp found the end zone from three yards out, with Trombley adding the PAT kick.

Piqua followed that with a two-play, 44-yard drive.

Ouhl threw to Ryan Brown for nine yards on the opening play of the drive, before hooking up with Cory Miller on a 35-yard TD pass. Trombley’s kick made it 21-0 with 4:40 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Indians next possession would be a four-play, 66-yard drive.

Ouhl threw to Dre’Sean Roberts for 26 yard and ran for 26 yards down to the one-yard line, before Medley found the end zone and Trombley added the PAT kick to make it 28-0.

Piqua got the ball back with 11 seconds remaining in the quarter at its own 34 and took only one play to finish the quarter with a score.

Ouhl hooked up with Giovanni Barron on a 66-yard TD pass and Trombley’s kick made it 35-0.

The first play of the second quarter, Piqua defensive end Landon Hare would force a fumble recovered by Wyatt Dobbins at the Fairborn 14.

Ouhl would find the end zone from nine yards out and Trombley’s kick made it 42-0.

On Fairborn’s next possession, Tate Adams would recover a fumble at the Fairborn 20-yard line and Kemp would run 20 yards for the score. Trombley added the PAT kick to make it 49-0.

On Fairborn’s first play after the kickoff, Ky Warner would intercept a Fairborn pass and return it to the Piqua 12-yard line.

Warner would run it in on the next play and Trombley’s kick made it 56-0 with 8:38 to go in the half.

“They had a couple turnovers that gave us short field,” Nees said.

Piqua’s next possession was a one-play drive, with Warner running 46 yards for the score and Trombley adding the PAT kick to make it 63-0.

Following a one-yard punt by Fairborn, Piqua had a three-play drive for the final score of the half.

Andrew Miller ran 16 yards down to the one-yard line and took it in the end zone two plays later, with Trombley’s kick making it 70-0 at the break while Fairborn was still looking for its first, first down.

“We had pretty good balance (on offense),” Nees said. “The good thing is our JVs got to play the whole second half and a good bit of the second quarter.”

The only scoring after the break came on a two-yard run by Warner.

Trombley was a perfect 11-for-11 on PAT kicks and all 12 of his kickoffs were touchbacks.

Ouhl was 5-for-6 passing for 147 yard.

Warner led the rushing attack with 102 yards on seven carries, Ouhl had 77 yards on three carries and Medley had 73 yards on five carries.

Piqua had 481 yards to Fairborn’s 25, averaging 24.1 yards per pass attempt and more than 10 yards per rushing attempt.

Elijah Frazier had an interception in the second half and Hare led the defense with six tackles and one sack.

Devin Finley also had a sack and added four tackles.

Piqua will be back in action Friday at Greenville, looking for win 701.