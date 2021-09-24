Staff reports

TIPP CITY — The 62nd annual Tipp City Mum Festival returns this weekend with the theme of this year’s Mum Festival being “Return of the MUMmy Festival ’21.”

On Friday, the 29th annual Antique and Show Car Cruise-In will kick off the festivities at 4 p.m. in downtown Tipp City. There will be classic cars, muscle cars, and sportsters from every era of the automobile. The downtown venue will also feature food trucks and sidewalk vendors with more food available at Tipp City’s locals restaurants.

The festivities on Saturday morning include the 41st annual Run for the Mums at 8 a.m. in City Park, followed by the annual Mum Festival parade. The parade route travels down Main Street through historic downtown Tipp City. The parade begins at 10 a.m. with local and surrounding area bands, floats, clowns, classic cars, and many other entertaining units.

After the parade, the festival will continue at Tipp City Park, located at the intersection of North Third Street and Parkwood Drive. The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors to the festival in the park will find over 250 booths with great arts and crafts, delicious treats, and a wide variety of merchants, according to Corey Rismiller, the 2021 Tipp City Mum Festival president.

There will also be a stage featuring live music during the Mum Festival. The Little Miss and Mister Mum will be part of the entertainment on the main stage on Saturday from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Children can also take part in the 19th annual Mum Kids Land presented by the Greenville Federal Bank on the tennis courts inside the park. There will be inflatables and other activities in the Mum Kids Lands from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“I want to thank the committees and the volunteers for the tireless effort and dedication,” Rismiller said in a statement on the festival’s website. “Furthermore, I want to thank our numerous sponsors for their generous contributions to the Mum Festival. Without the help and support of these people and organizations, the Mum Festival would not be possible. Again, we thank everyone for their support, and I hope you enjoy the 62nd annual Tipp City Mum Festival.”

For more information, visit tippmumfestival.org.