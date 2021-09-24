Miami County COVID-19 update

Staff reports

MIAMI COUNTY — As of Friday, Miami County has had 1,681 COVID-19 cases; 95 hospitalizations; and 24 deaths reported between Sept. 1-24.

This is an increase in over 500 cases and over a dozen deaths reported in the last eight days, according to data provided by Miami County Public Health (MCPH). On Sept. 17, MCPH reported 1,087 COVID-19 cases in Miami County and seven deaths.

There have been 1,380,370 cases; 71,606 hospitalizations; and 21,820 deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.