Tipp City Police Department reports

Information filed by the Tipp City Police Department

Sept. 6

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Officers responded to a report of a male planting something in the horse trails area of Kyle Park and were unable to locate the male.

Sept. 7

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: A citizen at the 200 block of Woodlawn Drive complained about a neighbor possibly putting nails in a driveway.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An employee at Casey’s General Store on Donn Davis Way told a male he was not able to be served, per his manager. Officers spoke to manager, who said the male was fine to be there. Employee stated that was what he was advised. Male left with no problem.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officers responded to the 100 block of West Main Street after the reporting party reported a suspicious vehicle following them.

Sept. 8

ACCIDENT: Officers responded to a hit-skip accident at the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch and were unable to locate the second vehicle. A report was taken.

ACCIDENT: Officers responded to an accident at Tippecanoe High School and filed a private property report. Both parties of the accident are insured.

ANIMAL: A dog running loose was struck by a semi at the intersection of E. Kessler-Cowlesville Road and South County Road 25A. Dog was picked up and taken to the vet. The owner was not located and Miami County Animal Shelter picked up the dog.

NOISE: Officers responded to the 700 block of Greenview Drive and found a subject in the driveway honking a horn. Subject was advised to leave and return in the morning.

Sept. 9

BURGLARY: Officers responded to a burglary not in progress at the 3000 block of South County Road 25A and took note of stolen money and vape pens.

TRESPASSING: Officers responded to a complaint about subjects at the La Quinta Inn on Weller Drive refusing to vacate hotel room.

Sept. 10

CIVIL DISPUTE: Officers responded to the 200 block of Elas Court regarding a tenant being locked out of their apartment and explained to both parties that they have to go through the eviction process.

CITIZEN ASSIST: Police responded to the 800 block of Arapaho Trail regarding fraudulent online activity.

Sept. 11

HARASSMENT: Officers responded to the 700 block of Greenview Drive regarding complaints of telephone harassment.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Reporting party at the 700 block of Comanche Lane wanted to make police aware of a situation involving a juvenile male. It is unknown if the juvenile male had retaliatory or nefarious intent due to a previous interaction.

Sept. 12

ACCIDENT: Officers responded to a non-injury accident at the 500 block of Stonecress Drive.

FRAUD: Officers responded to the 700 block of Stonehenge Drive regarding fraudulent activity.

Sept. 13

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officers responded to the 3000 block of South County Road 25A regarding a vehicle with no plates parked at the rear of a business. It was determined that the vehicle belongs there.