Area briefs

YMCA Offers Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with gym games, swimming, and the Activity Center. Drop off begins at 6 p.m. and pick up is at 9 p.m. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at (937) 773-9622. Cost is $10 Members and $16 Non-Members. Registration is limited, so register early! For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at (937)773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Instant Pot: Tips & Tricks at Troy-Miami County Public Library

TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public for “Instant Pot: Tips & Tricks” at the library on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Alisha Barton from the Miami County Ohio State University Extension will provide tips and tricks for using the popular and convenient Instant Pot for cooking. Class will include recipe sampling and demonstrations. For adults. Registration is required and available online at tmcpl.org or get more information by calling the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 117.

MCD board to meet

DAYTON — The Board of Directors of The Miami Conservancy District and its Subdistricts will hold its regular meeting on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at the Sinclair Conference Center, Room 131, 444 West Third Street, Dayton. The regular meeting will be preceded by a work session at 10 a.m. Contact Rhonda Snyder at rsnyder@mcdwater.org or 937-223-1278, ext. 3224 by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, for information on how to attend the meeting.

Fall Celebration planned

PIQUA — The Fall Celebration at the Johnston Farm is set for Saturday, Oct. 2, from noon to 5 p.m.

Have you ever wondered what the Miami and Erie Canal looked like in the fall? Join Johnston Farm for this special day of activities at the Johnston Farm. There will be three canal boat rides aboard the General Harrison of Piqua: at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. to give passengers an idea of what canawlers saw in 1845 as they moved across western Ohio by canal boat.

Join the staff and volunteers of the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency for this special fall afternoon and take part in a variety of activities and demonstrations at the home of John Johnston, as well as a time to share the stories of the Johnston family and the events that have taken place here.

Be sure to include a visit to the Historic Indian and Canal Museum. Admission is $9.00/adults, $4.00/children 6-12, AAA and Senior Discounts Honored, Free Johnston Farm Friends and Ohio History Connection Members.

Add this to your list

WEST MILTON — Join Kim from the Milton-Union Public Library on Fridays, Oct. 1, 15 and 29 at 3 p.m. on their Facebook page for an exciting book review. You never know, you may just want to add this book to your reading list. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

See what’s new

WEST MILTON – On Monday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m., join Miss Wendy live on the Milton-Union Public Library’s Facebook page and see what’s new in the children’s room. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Crafty listeners at the Milton-Union Public Library

WEST MILTON – Crafty listeners at the Milton-Union Public Library is held every Monday at 1 p.m. No Crafty Listeners will be held on Monday, Oct. 11. This Audiobook Club works on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audiobook. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. All are welcome. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information. The library is located at 560 S. Main St. in West Milton.