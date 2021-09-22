Tuesday Sports Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy girls tennis team cruised to a 5-0 win over Stebbins Tuesday.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi won 6-0, 7-6 (6), Esha Patel won 6-2, 6-1 and Josie Romick won by default.

In doubles, Madailein Logan and Taima Rajab won 6-1, 6-0 and Casey Rogers and Olivia Johnston won 6-0, 6-0.

GOLF

Boys

Troy 156,

Piqua 172

PIQUA — The Troy boys golf team stayed on a roll Tuesday, defeating Piqua on the front nine at Echo Hills.

“That is our low nine hole score of the year,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Coming off the win over Tippecnaoe, the kids are playing really well. To not count to 43s just shows you how well we are playing.”

Troy finished 9-2 in the MVL.

Henry Johnston was medalist with 37.

Other Troy scores were Bryce Massingill 39, Brayden Schwartz 40, Luke Huber 40, John Kneisley 43 and Zane Hueslman 43.

The MVL tournament is Thursday at Locust Hills.

Milton-Union 186,

Miami East 201

TIPP CITY — The Milton-Union boys golf team finished off a perfect 14-0 record in TRC regular season play.

The TRC tournament is Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

Nathan Thompson was medalist with 40.

Other Milton-Union scores were Grady Vechazone 41, Colin Fogle 48 and Colten Alcorn 57.

Miami East scores were Colin Jennings 45, Eric LeMaster 47, Fletcher Harris 53 and Nathan Woolley 56.

SOCCER

Boys

Butler 4,

Troy 1

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team dropped a home match Tuesday night.

Mitch Davis scored the Troy goal on an assist from Robert Cox.

Samuel Westfall had five saves.

West Carrollton 3,

Piqua 1

WEST CARROLLTON — Piqua dropped a road match in MVL action Tuesday night.

Dezmond Warner scored Piqua’s goal on an assist from Nathan Buecker.

Josh Heath had eight saves in goal and Kamden Davidson had four.

Lehman Catholic 5,

New Knoxville 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys soccer team defeated New Knoxville 5-0 Tuesday night.

Marti Portabella had two goals and two assists.

Nick Minneci had two goals and Josh George had one goal.

Jude Schmiesing and Daniel Carlisle had one assist each and Ryan Armstrong had one save in goal.

Newton 5,

Preble Shawnee 4

CAMDEN — Newton made the long bus ride home a happy one with a 5-4 win Tuesday night.

Ely Cook had three goals.

Robert Ingle and Aiden Kelly each had one goal.

Josh Fisher had two assists and Dan Fisher had one assist.

Blake Reish had five saves in goal.

Girls

Newton 3,

Preble Shawnee 3

PLEASANT HILL — Newton played to a tie in a home match Tuesday night.

Maya Diceanu had two goals and Aliyah Critz had one goal and one assist.

Emma Szakal had two assists and Kyleigh Armentrout had seven saves in goal.