Pioneer Spelling Bee winners, Elementary Art Contest winners announces

For the Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — Recently, the Fort Rowdy Gathering sponsored a Pioneer Spelling Bee and an Elementary Art Contest for grades K-5. A special thank you to Lauren Gerlach, Covington Elementary Art Teacher for her extra effort in working with her students for this project. Ms. Roeth, the Librarian, hosted the Pioneer Spelling Bee.

Fort Rowdy Spelling Bee Winners:

Grades 3-5:

First place: Bella Kerber

Second place: Dane Maniaci

Third place: Maggie McKibben

Grades 6-12:

First place: Raegan Adams

Second place: Aiden Adams

Adults:

First place: Ben Campbell

Second place: Stephanie Adams

Fort Rowdy Gathering Elementary Art Contest winners:

Kindergarten:

First: Silas Taylor

Second: Eva Reck

Third: Lila Moore

First Grade:

First: Klint Peters

Second: Brantley Garber

Third: Olivia Sprankle

Second Grade:

First: Hudson Reck

Second: Gillian Snyder

Third: Kaitleigh Kisner

Third Grade:

First: Annabella Aselage

Second: Landen Yurkowski

Third: Darren Warner

Fourth Grade:

First: Zella Nickol

Second: Scarlett Laug

Third: Amiyah Stacey

Fifth grade:

First: Brielle Garber

Second: Alva Hess

Third: Cheyenne Zuhl