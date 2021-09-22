Pioneer Spelling Bee winners, Elementary Art Contest winners announces

For the Miami Valley Today
COVINGTON — Recently, the Fort Rowdy Gathering sponsored a Pioneer Spelling Bee and an Elementary Art Contest for grades K-5. A special thank you to Lauren Gerlach, Covington Elementary Art Teacher for her extra effort in working with her students for this project. Ms. Roeth, the Librarian, hosted the Pioneer Spelling Bee.
Fort Rowdy Spelling Bee Winners:
Grades 3-5:
First place: Bella Kerber
Second place: Dane Maniaci
Third place: Maggie McKibben
Grades 6-12:
First place: Raegan Adams
Second place: Aiden Adams
Adults:
First place: Ben Campbell
Second place: Stephanie Adams
Fort Rowdy Gathering Elementary Art Contest winners:
Kindergarten:
First: Silas Taylor
Second: Eva Reck
Third: Lila Moore
First Grade:
First: Klint Peters
Second: Brantley Garber
Third: Olivia Sprankle
Second Grade:
First: Hudson Reck
Second: Gillian Snyder
Third: Kaitleigh Kisner
Third Grade:
First: Annabella Aselage
Second: Landen Yurkowski
Third: Darren Warner
Fourth Grade:
First: Zella Nickol
Second: Scarlett Laug
Third: Amiyah Stacey
Fifth grade:
First: Brielle Garber
Second: Alva Hess
Third: Cheyenne Zuhl