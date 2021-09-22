Foundation announces Pitch Piqua finalist organizations

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation announced on Wednesday the three finalists in its Pitch Piqua charitable grant pitch competition with a $50,000 top prize.

The three finalist organizations that will compete for the top prize at the March 3, 2022, culminating event are:

• Child Care Choices, Inc., represented by Co-Directors Jenny Fox and Renee Matsunami

• Piqua City Schools, represented by Directors of Curriculum Scott Bloom and Teresa Anderson

• Piqua Compassion Network, represented by Executive Director Rebecca Sousek and volunteers Chloe Clark & Caleb Patton

A foundation review committee reviewed narrative applications then interviewed semi-finalist candidates before narrowing the pool the three finalists.

“We are so excited for and inspired by these three finalist organizations who were chosen among a competitive pool of qualified applicants,” said Emily Shawler, foundation vice president and Resource Committee chairwoman. “We look forward to working alongside these nonprofit leaders as they develop their concepts and prepare to pitch their ideas to the community in a few months.”

Project concepts will be developed as a partnership between each of the three finalist organizations selected and The Foundation in the months leading up to the public event. Finalists will work with Foundation staff on project scope, budgeting, capacity-building and storytelling presentation skills through this time.

The finalists then present their concepts at a community event on March 3, 2022, to a panel of judges who will decide the same day which organization wins the $50,000 award for its presented project. The other two finalist organizations will each be awarded a $5,000 unrestricted award. The funding for the grant awards is supplied by the fundholders of the foundation. All finalists will also be eligible for pass-through designated donations made by community members leading up to and at the event.

The project concepts will be evaluated on their impact on Piqua residents, evidence of a demonstrated community need, readiness for launch, sustainability of the project and quality of the presentation.

To view the video announcement of the finalists and to learn more about how Pitch Piqua and the Piqua Community Foundation benefit the local community, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org/pitchpiqua.