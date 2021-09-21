UVMC helping EMS pros protect their hearts

Assistant Chief Paul Brown of the Piqua Fire Department receives a heart CT scan, performed by Kerri Shade, CT Technologist, at Upper Valley Medical Center on Tuesday. Heart CT scans were offered in appreciation to Miami County EMS professionals this month compliments of the UVMC Foundation’s Fraternal Order of Eagles Fund. Heart CT scan is a noninvasive diagnostic test that takes images of the heart’s arteries to measure plaque buildup. Results are evaluated by board-certified cardiologists and radiologists to provide a calcium score which can be important in early detection and treatment of heart disease. No physician referral is required for the scan which is normally $99. To learn more and/or schedule a heart CT, please call (855) 937-2702. To contact the UVMC Foundation, call (937) 440-7641.