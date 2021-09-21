Troy Council approves rezoning request

By Sam Wildow

TROY — The Troy City Council approved a rezoning request during its meeting on Monday, as well as annual items and a dedication of right-of-way.

The council approved an ordinance to rezone parcels located at 1400 Wayne St., 920 Summit Ave., and Crescent Rear from multiple-family residential to office-residential. The properties are located on Wayne Street east of Crescent Drive and west of Lake Street. They are also adjacent to the Stouder Center. The council held three readings and public hearing regarding the rezoning prior to approving it.

The purpose of the rezoning would be for Wayne Walker Enterprises to revitalize the property. The building located at 1400 Wayne St. is approximately 4,300 square feet with the proposed use of office and residential space. The building located at 920 Summit Ave. is approximately 4,000 square feet with the same proposed uses. The rezoning application notes that Wayne Walker Enterprises plans to invest in the property and make “improvements that will stabilize its use and integrated uses in harmony with surrounding properties.” Current plans for the property include converting it into office space with some residential use.

The council also approved the updated Miami County Solid Waste Manage Plan. The three-reading rule was suspended.

“The Miami County Solid Waste District was established in 1989. The plan is updated approximately every five years. There has been no change in the core programs that were part of the prior approved plan, and there have been some enhancements,” said John Terwilliger, second ward council member and member of the Safety and Health Committee.

The council then approved the acceptance of tax levies for the Troy and Miami East school districts. The three-reading rule was suspended. On an annual basis, the Miami County Budget Commission certifies to the city the rates of tax to be levied on the general duplicates for the coming year. The acceptance of the tax levies is an annual item required by state law.

The council later approved accepting the dedication of additional right-of-way on South County Road 25A and Dye Mill Road, as recommended by the Troy Planning Commission. The three-reading rule was suspended. This right-of-way is located at the WACO property at 1865 South County Road 25A. According to the Troy Planning Commission, this right-of-way, which is 0.514 acres, is part of a replat that does not require approval by the Planning Commission or the City Council. This right-of-way dedication also includes accepting at 10-foot waterline easement.

At the end of the meeting, Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said Saturday, Sept. 25, will be the last Saturday of the Cherry Street Local Farmers Market’s season. The market is open between 9 a.m. and noon on Cherry Street in downtown Troy. Titterington also noted that Trick or Treat night will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, between 6-8 p.m.

The next regular Troy City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall, located at 100 S. Market St. The council’s committees are scheduled to meet again on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. in council chambers.