Tipp council approves sale of transmission assets

TIPP CITY — A resolution authorizing the city manager to negotiate a contract for the sale of municipal assets was unanimously approved at Monday’s council meeting.

The resolution is the next step in an ordinance that was approved at the July 19 council meeting, which authorized the sale of electric transmission assets by way of contractual negotiation. The ordinance also initiated the process for the second 69kV transmission interconnection discussed at the April 5 city council meeting. The project will allow for greater reliability and control for the city’s electric utility without an increase in rate for citizens.

Once negotiation with the American Municipal Power Transmission (AMPT) is completed regarding the sale of transmission assets, additional legislation in the form of an ordinance will be brought to council in order to approve the contract for the sale of said assets.

Also unanimously approved at Monday’s council meeting was a resolution approving the amounts and tax rates submitted by the Miami County Budget Commission. The resolution sets the tax rates to be collected in 2022 and is adopted by council every year by Oct. 1. The rates set by the budget commission allocate 1.4 mills of property tax to Tipp City, which generates approximately $410,000 for the city’s General Fund.

A motion was passed to request a public hearing on the issuance of a new D5 liquor license to Prince Ramirez, LLC.

Several ordinances were read at council last night, to be voted on at the next council meeting:

• An ordinance directing City Manager Tim Eggleston and Law Director Jonathan Freeman to move forward with the bid documents to Borchers Rentals Inc., in the amount of $65,000.

• An ordinance changing the 1% discount or 1% surcharge to be provided on the amounts billed versus the metered consumption of electric regulations in Tipp City. According to Community Development Director Matt Spring, it will make the year-end reports more accurate.

• An ordinance authorizing Eggleston to execute the necessary documents to receive a perpetual easement of Meijer Distribution owned property.

• An ordinance amending the 2021 Annual Operating Budget to accommodate the purchase of police vehicles. Purchase of police cruisers was slated for 2022, but Tipp City Chief of Police Greg Adkins found out that in 2022, Chevy will no longer make police cars. A vendor in Iowa has 12 police cars and has allocated two of them for purchase by Tipp City.

Tipp City resident and candidate for Miami County Municipal Court Judge Jessica Lopez introduced herself to the members of council under citizens’ comments. Lopez has been part of the legal community since 2006 and is the only candidate running against current Municipal Court Judge Gary A. Nasal.

“I am very passionate about being involved in Tipp, whether it’s through volunteering through the schools, the Tipp City Educational Endowment, looking to be part of the local Kiwanis group. I care very deeply about our community. I just wanted to let you know who I am and my commitment to Tipp City and Miami County,” Lopez said.

The next Tipp City Council meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.