Three corrections officers promoted

Staff reports

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak announced the recent promotions of three corrections officers in the Miami County Jail and the Miami County Incarceration Facility.

Corrections Sergeant Kenneth Welbaum has been promoted to corrections lieutenant and will oversee one of the night shifts. Lt. Welbaum is an eight-year veteran of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Corrections Officer Amanda Cramer has been promoted to corrections sergeant and will be second in charge on a night shift. Sgt. Cramer is four-year veteran of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Corrections Officer Gabe Powell has been promoted to corrections sergeant and will be second in charge on a night shift. Sgt. Powell is a 19-year veteran of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

“The promotions occurred due to a retirement and a vacancy,” Duchak said. “All three corrections officers have distinguished themselves as hard working employees who have served with commitment and dedication in one of the toughest assignments in law enforcement. The promotions are well deserved, and I am confident that each of the officers will excel in their new positions.”