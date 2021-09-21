Monday Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys golf team got a big win Monday night, knocking off Tippecanoe 162-170 at Troy Country Club.

“That was Tipp’s first loss since we joined the MVL and our first win over Tippecanoe in three years,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Henry Johnston had a great round. He had three birdies and got up and down from over 100 yards twice. Brayden Schwartz was clutch for us and has been real consistent all year.”

Johnson was medalist with a two-over par 36 and Schwartz had a 40.

Other Troy scores were Bryce Massingill 43, John Kneisley 43, Zane Huelsman 47 and Luke Huber 48.

Matt Salmon led Tippecanoe with a 39.

Other Red Devil scores were Brayden Bottles 41, Will Riehle 43, Eli Voisard 47, Colin Maalouf 47 and Hayden Hiser 54.

“We have played a lot of practice rounds in the rain and maybe that was the difference,” Evilsizor said. “We caught Tipp on an off night and when you do, you have to take advantage of it and we did.”

Troy was coming off splitting a tri-match at Locust Hills last Thursday, the site of the MVL tournament.

Scores were Greenville 155, Troy 171 and Piqua 192.

Troy scores were Johnston 41, Huber 43, Kneisley 43, Massingill 44, Schwartz 46 and Hueslman 46.

Milton-Union 178,

Riverside 184

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys golf team stayed perfect in the TRC and survived a driving rain to defeat Milton-Union 178-184 Monday at Homestead Golf Course.

Nathan Thompson was medalist with 37.

Other Milton scorers were Colin Fogle 40, Grady Vechazone 44 and Zach Quesinberry 57.

VOLLEYBALL

Troy 3,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE – The Troy volleyball team remained undefeated in MVL play Monday, spiking Greenville 25-11, 25-8, 25-18.

Anna Boezi had nine kills and six blocks, Kasey Sager had five kills and four blocks and Macie Taylor filled out the stat sheet with eight kills, four blocks, two aces and 11 digs.

Ellie Fogarty had 16 assists and 11 digs, Morgan Kaiser had 12 assists, Brooklyn Jackson had 11 digs and Lauren Rice added seven digs.

Butler 3,

Piqua 2

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team lost a heartbreaker to Vandalia-Butler 25-21, 25-27, 25-13, 17-25, 15-8 Monday.

Reagan Toopes set a new career assist record for Piqua with 1,201.

Covington 3,

Houston 1

HOUSTON — The Covington volleyball team picked up a 25-19, 26-28, 25-22, 25-22 win over Houston on the road Monday.

“This was another good team win,” Covington coach Ellie Cain said.

Carlie Besecker had 11 kills, four blocks and 16 digs and Lauren York had 11 kills and 16 digs.

Nigella Reck had nine kills, five aces and 25 digs and Emmaline Kiser had seven kills and three blocks.

Taylor Kirker had 35 assists and 13 digs and Kearsten Wiggins had six aces and 16 digs.

Bradford 3,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Bradford volleyball team swept Milton-Union 25-11, 25-17, 25-23 Monday.

Remi Harleman had seven kills and Abby Fike had 19 assists and three aces.

Karissa Weldy served six aces, Nylani Beireis had four aces and Rylee Canan had 19 digs.

SOCCER

Boys

Bethel 11,

Carlisle 2

CARLISLE — The Bethel boys soccer team cruised to a road non-conference win Monday.

“A rainy night at Carlisle made the game a slippery mess in the second half,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We were able to take complete control in the first half and never lose control. It was good to get some subs good playing time in a varsity game.”

Jace Houk and Casey Keesee had two goals and one assist each and Ethan Tallmadge, Jaiden Hogge and David Kasimov had one goal and one assist each.

Azius Villa, Sam Sortman, Grant Bean and Omar Niang all had one goal.

Kyle Brueckman had two assists and Matt Smith and Grant Arnold had one assist each.

Girls

Miamisburg 4,

Troy 0

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team lost at home Monday night.

Jovie Studebaker had seven saves in goal.

Tippecanoe 4,

C-J 0

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team got a shutout on the road Monday.

Sam Wall had one goal and one assist.

Makenzie Chinn, Maddie Moran and Olivia Wilson all had one goal and Payton Zeh had an assist.

Leah Adkins had four saves in goal.

Miami East 9

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Miami East girls soccer team won a game at Wertz Stadium Monday.

Claire Posey had three goals and one assist and Paxton Hunley added three goals.

Chloe Aviles, Kennedy Elifritz and Logan Phillips had one goal each.

Lindi Snodgrass dished out three assists and Brooke Shafer had one assist.

Lehman Catholic 4,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — The Lehman Catholic girls got a road win in TRC play Monday.

Eva Dexter scored all four goals for Lehman.

Ellie Black, Callie Giguere and Tori Lachey all had one assist.

Ava Berberich had Milton-Union’s goal on a free kick from 45 yards out.