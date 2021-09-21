Miami East volleyball stays perfect in TRC with win over Covington

CASSTOWN — The Miami East volleyball team set the tone early and never let up Tuesday night in a TRC showdown with Covington.

The Vikings rolled to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-11 win over the Buccs to remain unbeaten in TRC play.

East is now 7-5 overall and 7-0 in the TRC, while Covington dropped to 8-4 overall and 4-2 in the TRC.

The Vikings did it with aggressive serving and hard-hitting at the net.

The first three points with Ava Prince serving was a sign of things to come.

Meg Gilliland opened the set with a kill and Prince followed with two aces to make it 3-0.

Covington was able to battle back in the opening set, tying it three times.

Nigella Reck had an ace to tie it 5-5.

After two aces by East’s Kamryn Apple, two kills by Lauren York including one on Kearsten Wiggens serve tied it 8-8.

After an exchange of sideouts to make it 9-9, East took over.

The Vikings went on an 8-1 run to make it 17-10.

Gilliland had two kills on Maya Bowsher’s serve and Bowsher added an ace.

Then Prince served two more aces on 3-point run to make it 17-10 and the Vikings went on to win 25-15.

In the second set, Covington was within 3-2 after a Carlie Besecker kill.

But, East went on a 10-2 run to go up 13-4.

Ava Jacomet had a kill for a sideout to start things and Kaya Fetters served two aces and Kylee McKinney had two kills on Fetters serve.

Gilliland added two more kills on Jacomet’s serve.

Covington get no closer than 17-10 and Apple serve four points to finish it at 21-12.

Gilliland had a kill, Apple had a service winner and she finished it with an ace.

East again jumped out 3-0 in third set on a kill by Fetters and two Prince aces.

It was 6-3 when Fetters served four straight points to make it 10-3. She had an ace and McKinney had a kill in the run.

The lead reached 17-6 on three points by Jacomet.

Prince and Gilliland had tips and Jacomet served an ace.

Trailing 20-8, Covington tried to make a late run.

York had a block for a sideout and Emmaline Kiser had a kill and block on York’s serve to cut the deficit to 20-11.

But, East was score the next five points to end it.

Fetters had a kill for sideout and Prince served out the match with a kill from Fetters, an ace and another kill in the run.

For Covington, Reck had five kills and seven digs and Kiser added two blocks.

Taylor Kirker had 13 assists and York had seven digs.

East will host Northridge Thursday and Covington will travel to Troy Christian.