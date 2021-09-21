Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Sept. 17

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 7400 block of State Route 201 in Bethel Township in regard to a theft complaint at 8:54 a.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic accident reported at 2:18 p.m. on the 4400 block of Walnut Grove Road in Elizabeth Township.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic accident reported at 4 p.m. in the area of Dye Mill Road and Harolds Way.

THEFT: A chainsaw was reported stolen at 4:12 p.m. on the 4300 block of Piqua Troy Road in Staunton Township. This case is pending further investigation.

ACCIDENT: A traffic accident was reported at 5:08 p.m. in the area of East State Route 571 and South State Route 202 in Bethel Township.

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to an accident with possible injuries at 5:19 p.m. on the 6600 block of Troy Frederick Road in Monroe Township. After investigation, no injuries were reported and no property was damaged other than the listed vehicle. The driver and owner requested no report be made. The vehicle was towed at the owner’s expense. This case is closed.

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 3000 block of State Route 185 in Washington Township at 11 p.m. Upon further investigation, the driver was suspected of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. A blood sample was obtained from the driver. This case is pending.

Sept. 18

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation at 2:13 a.m. in the area of South Crawford and East Franklin streets in Troy. Upon further investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

HIT SKIP: There was a hit skip accident reported at 7:45 a.m. on the 5400 block of Iddings Road.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to a neighbor complaint on Tipp Canal Road in Monroe Township at 8:18 p.m. The complainant states that his neighbor harasses him and his family by standing in the woods on their property line, staring, and revving a chainsaw. The complainant wished to have the incident documented.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for an equipment violation at 11:50 p.m. on the 6300 block of Kessler Frederick Road. At the conclusion of the stop, the driver was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

Sept. 19

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation on Elm Street in Troy at 1:54 a.m. Upon further investigation, the driver was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to the 1300 block of Lehman Road in Elizabeth Township in response to a criminal damaging complaint at 9:50 a.m. Subsequently, a male subject was issued a summons to appear in court for the offense.

BURGLARY: A deputy was dispatched to a burglary complaint near State Route 36 and Spiker Road at 10:06 a.m. The homeowner stated there were items missing from their garage. This case is pending.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to a criminal damaging complaint on the 1100 block of South Children’s Home Road in Elizabeth Township at 6:35 p.m. After investigation, an ATV owned and operated by DP&L workers were checking the high tension electrical wires above a bean field. The ATV drove through the bean field directly under the electrical wires, causing damage to the bean field. This case is closed.

MENACING: At approximately 6:37 p.m., a deputy made contact with the superintendent of Bradford Schools in reference to a possible menacing complaint. A charge of menacing was filed and a report completed. This incident occurred at 136 S. Miami St. in Bradford at Y-Park on Sept. 17 at approximately 4:30 p.m. This case is under investigation at this time.