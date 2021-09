Father and son aviators Jorge and Julian Campillo of Medellin, Columbia pose next to their newly-purchased 1999 WACO Classic they are transporting from the WACO factory in Battle Creek, Michigan, during their visit to the WACO Fly-In on Saturday. The pair will soon begin transporting their aircraft to their home in Columbia, a trip of approximately 45 flight hours.

A radio-controlled helicopter drops candy to waiting children at the annual WACO Fly-In at historic WACO Field on Saturday